Arsenal does top one table but it is not a good thing

Nicolas Pepe was red-carded in Arsenal’s Premier League game against Leeds United at the weekend.

The Ivorian’s sending off upset his manager, but the Gunners still held on to get a draw against a very tough opponent.

That was a game that the Gunners needed to win after losing to Aston Villa at home before the international break.

They are now one of the out-of-form teams, something their fans didn’t expect would happen after their summer spending.

While winning games would take them up the Premier League table, they are already topping a table, but it isn’t one that they will like.

Betting Expert via Talksport recently computed the table for the amount of sending offs that has taken place in the Premier League since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s manager, and the Gunners topped the standing after Pepe’s dismissal.

The Ivorian’s sending off was the fifth red card that Arsenal has collected since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

Arsenal is so far ahead that no other team has collected four red cards, with Everton, Brighton, Leicester, Manchester City, Norwich and Watford all collecting three red cards since that time.

This shows that the Gunners have become more aggressive, but that will not count for anything if they don’t start winning games.