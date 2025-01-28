Arsenal doesn’t need to sign anyone in the transfer window 

There are many Gooners who are desperate for Arsenal to sign players in the current January transfer window—but not me. I’m happily in the minority.
Some might question whether I’ve lost my marbles, but quite frankly, we have a very good team as it is, and there’s no need to spend unnecessary money in a rushed window that only lasts a few more days.
Arsenal are only six points off Liverpool in first place, and we haven’t lost to them or any of the top sides this season with our current squad.
There are only a few months left until the end of the season—what difference does it make to sign a few players who we don’t know much about or who will have little time to adjust?
Yes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was an excellent buy during the 2018 winter transfer window, but he was a marvellous exception who went on to become our top striker for two seasons.
On the other hand, let’s take Kim Källström, for example, who Arsenal signed during the 2014 mid-season transfer market on loan from Spartak Moscow. The Swede appeared in only four games between January and May. He featured three times in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup, where he came off the bench to score in the semi-final penalty shootout against Wigan Athletic after a 1-1 draw. Even though he was only on loan, he struggled to adapt to the English top flight, just like many other players Arsenal have brought in mid-season over the years.
Some fans want Mikel Arteta to sign Newcastle United talisman and the Premier League’s current third top scorer with 17 goals, Alexander Isak. But let’s not forget that we already have a strong striker in Kai Havertz, who has scored nearly as many goals in all competitions as Isak. We can’t keep chopping and changing players in the hope of instant success. The North Londoners only signed Havertz less than two seasons ago—let’s give him a proper chance!
There are rumours that Isak would cost over £100 million to buy. Havertz, on the other hand, was nearly half that price, and we’ve so far seen good value for money from him.
It seems the common consensus among fans is that signing a player like Isak will guarantee us top spot and the Premier League title, but football isn’t as simple as that, as we all know.
Take Raheem Sterling, for example. We brought him in on loan from Chelsea earlier this season, expecting him to work wonders. Apart from a couple of goals in the League Cup, he has struggled to fit into the chemistry of the side and has looked far from the feared attacker he once was in the Premier League and beyond.
There’s a lack of faith in our current Arsenal players, who have done a good job this season despite being under immense pressure to win a trophy. Sometimes, patience and trust in the squad we already have are more valuable than spending big in a transfer window.
Do we really need anyone else right now?
Liam Harding
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
That’s easy to say when there are only two or three days left of the transfer window, but did you make a similar statement earlier in the month?
Of course we need someone, I would suggest a striker as a minimum. Jesus is a permanent fixture in the treatment room, and Havertz is the only person playing as “striker.”
Havertz needs the rest and certainly the competition to keep his spot. It’s not just about depth, it is about quality.
I don’t blame Havertz for being a poor substitute for a striker, I blame Arteta for playing him as a striker rather than acquiring an actual striker. Hopefully Arteta has a change in ways and either now or the Summer brings in a striker who is a finisher.
We have plenty of bodies in attack that can run, press, defend, pass, do everything except reliably finishes off chances. Strikers convert chances, and we don’t have anyone who can do that with any consistency.
The Koronke Family are genius that they have some Gooners saying this
They might even end up slashing the wage bill this month and a fan is saying they are happy
Genuine business model
You truly have lost your marbles (your own words). Arsenal won’t win the league from 6 points behind Liverpool, nor will it win anything with the multiple point blank misses by Havertz. The 14 yr old Obi kid that Arteta let go, could definitely have put away most of the goals our €69 million guy missed. If I may ask, what exactly makes you an Arsenal fan?
That’s why Koronkes are genius
They have fans who will accept 2nd and make excuses
Heaven forbid a difference of opinion! I don’t think it is right or fair to be accusing people of not supporting the club because they have a different view to you.
You’re also making wild assumptions that Obi would have been able to do any better at the highest level. I don’t see him in the MU side? Has he displaced Hojlund or Zirkzee and I haven’t noticed?
Havertz misses a lot of chances yes, but he also scores a lot of them, and he only gets those chances because of his ability to be in those positions at the right time. Bold to assume a 14 year old who can smash them in at U18 could do the same.
Our squad is thin, stretched, and missing our best player.
I think bringing in someone like Jonathan David makes a lot of sense. Yes, he might be free in the summer but then again he might sign an extension and if he is available now for a low price it makes sense. I think he’d be a good cultural fit and it would take some of the load off Havertz. He can also play on the wing, so it adds depth to multiple positions.
January is always a risky time to buy but if you go after the right players it can also be a great time to add some much needed depth.
👍Ben. If the club rates him at all this is the time to strike if he will accept a reasonable contract betterment to what he is getting at Lille.
With the adversity we’ve faced this season and for us to be second in the league and third in the UCL it shows that we are a very good team But we need signings and at the least, they’d be ready for next season if brought in now and at best we’d improve immediately I don’t know why any fan would prefer to stick
I disagree, Arsenal fans are not only desperate to have players signed in the January transfer window. They were also desperate for Arsenal to sign a player in the Jul/ Aug Transfer window, specifically a great striker. The coach got it wrong when he turned down Isak for £75m then showed no hesitation to buy Havertz as a foreward for £70m. Arsenal needed a good striker even when Jesus was not injured because neither Havertz nor Jesus are strikers. It is obvious when you watch how they play the game i.e. spend most of their time far away from the opposition box and how they both miss too many chances. Yes, great striker will not guarantee an EPL trophy but will definitely guarantee a much greater chance of an EPL trophy than not having a great striker.
Is the generalization that Jan transfers are usually flops specifically made for Arsenal or for all the other football clubs as well?
I understand Liam’s point of view and I also understand the view that we are shorthanded.
My worry is that a hasty purchase or loan that doesn’t work. The old saying, repent at leisure springs to mind. I don’t know the answer, but I’d be reluctant for Arteta to just to sign someone who isn’t suitable in the long term. I can only hope for a miracle that the injured players return soon enough to mount a challenge, the injuries dry up, and for them to surprise me and almost everybody else and win a trophy. I’m not holding my breath, but hope springs eternal
Even though it would be contrary to the how the rest of the season has gone, I’m hoping for the squad to be back up to full strength including Saka by the later rounds of the UCL. I seriously doubt that even perfect signings in this transfer window could win us the league this season but you never know. As you state hope springs eternal.
I think we need signings as ‘extra bodies’ if not for anything else. We need to first understand that these players are humans and as such subject to wear and tear.At the moment we are having to play the same people every three days-that’s just not sustainable.If we overplay them,they are more likely to get long term injuries and that will affect our short and long term plans.
That extra player,especially in attack, can be the difference between us losing yet another player to injury and maintaining fitness/sharpness. At this point it’s not about the new signing being a game changer rather the new signing playing 15 minutes here and there to keep our actual game changers fit and firing.
The loss of Saka has made it necessary to get another forward in my opinion. Actually even if Saka wasn’t injured we still should have signed a player or 2
To be fair it’s extremely difficult to make top transfers
And this makes question of why MA paid over £60 million for Havertz when he could have bought a better striker, especially considering Havertz was playing quite badly for Chelsea. I think it was bad business personally
With a top striker We would be closet to Liverpool imho
Liam Harding,
While I respect your right to your opinion. I can’t agree with it I’m afraid.
You give examples of previous players signed in the January Transfer windows, both good and bad. Unfortunately that’s the risk you take.
But here’s an example of a player who we brought in the January transfer window and was a raging success.
A certain Arshavin, he couldn’t put a foot wrong from January to May of that season. The problem came in the next full season, where he had a complete Weston super-mare, (Nightmare for those who don’t understand slang😊). In his case it was the other way around. But as I said, no matter the player, there is always an element of risk. Just some risks are bigger than others.
As for your comparison regarding Havertz and Isak, come on really!. There is no comparison.
I don’t altogether blame Havertz, because he’s clearly not and never will be the out and out striker that we need. That decision was down to our manager, (what was he thinking🤦♂️). Lets be honest if there wasn’t someone better to pay £65 million for other than Havertz, then football is in trouble isn’t it.
And as for your take on sterling, you talk about gambles in Transfer windows. Well that was a gamble taken in the Summer window, and a desperate gamble at that.
When all said and done we need a striker now, whether that be a loan, a short time buy until the Summer I don’t know. All I know is the team are badly in need of a striker, and it’s about time the manager got his head out of the sand and go and get one.
Havertz cost us £65m plus close to £15m per year for the length of his contract. Are you saying he is worth that outlay? It’s too late in this window to buy a top striker even if MA wanted to, which I have always doubted anyway.
No I’m certainly not Andrew Elder.
I have never been a fan of Havertz, in whatever position he plays in. It’s nothing personal, I just don’t rate him.
If anyone out there tells me that Arteta couldn’t have spent that £65 Million on a better player, I’ll show you a liar.🙄🤦♂️
Not sure how you can compare Isak to Havertz,it’s not even close Liam
Isak
21 app in prem
17 goals 5 assists
Havertz
20 app in prem
8 goals 2 assists
Isak also playing in weaker team .
We need a top striker,Havertz is not that player (he’s not even a striker )the last 2-3 weeks should be evident enough .
When you look at the money paid for both it’s obvious who got the better player .
Isak also on half of Havertz weekly wage .
This write up only benefits the Kroenke, who has never won a league since he took over as Arsenal owner. But busy adjusting tickets upward. The most expensive tickets in the laegue. Tje money is not for us fans , it’s for Kroenke. Fans only need to win the league and be happy..it ends there