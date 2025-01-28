Arsenal doesn’t need to sign anyone in the transfer window 

There are many Gooners who are desperate for Arsenal to sign players in the current January transfer window—but not me. I’m happily in the minority.

Some might question whether I’ve lost my marbles, but quite frankly, we have a very good team as it is, and there’s no need to spend unnecessary money in a rushed window that only lasts a few more days.

Arsenal are only six points off Liverpool in first place, and we haven’t lost to them or any of the top sides this season with our current squad.

There are only a few months left until the end of the season—what difference does it make to sign a few players who we don’t know much about or who will have little time to adjust?

Yes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was an excellent buy during the 2018 winter transfer window, but he was a marvellous exception who went on to become our top striker for two seasons.

On the other hand, let’s take Kim Källström, for example, who Arsenal signed during the 2014 mid-season transfer market on loan from Spartak Moscow. The Swede appeared in only four games between January and May. He featured three times in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup, where he came off the bench to score in the semi-final penalty shootout against Wigan Athletic after a 1-1 draw. Even though he was only on loan, he struggled to adapt to the English top flight, just like many other players Arsenal have brought in mid-season over the years.

Some fans want Mikel Arteta to sign Newcastle United talisman and the Premier League’s current third top scorer with 17 goals, Alexander Isak. But let’s not forget that we already have a strong striker in Kai Havertz, who has scored nearly as many goals in all competitions as Isak. We can’t keep chopping and changing players in the hope of instant success. The North Londoners only signed Havertz less than two seasons ago—let’s give him a proper chance!

There are rumours that Isak would cost over £100 million to buy. Havertz, on the other hand, was nearly half that price, and we’ve so far seen good value for money from him.

It seems the common consensus among fans is that signing a player like Isak will guarantee us top spot and the Premier League title, but football isn’t as simple as that, as we all know.

Take Raheem Sterling, for example. We brought him in on loan from Chelsea earlier this season, expecting him to work wonders. Apart from a couple of goals in the League Cup, he has struggled to fit into the chemistry of the side and has looked far from the feared attacker he once was in the Premier League and beyond.

There’s a lack of faith in our current Arsenal players, who have done a good job this season despite being under immense pressure to win a trophy. Sometimes, patience and trust in the squad we already have are more valuable than spending big in a transfer window.

Do we really need anyone else right now?

Liam Harding