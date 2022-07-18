Arsenal doing some good transfer business says Liverpool star

Despite spending so much money in the last summer transfer window, Arsenal has continued their spending spree in this one.

The Gunners have added some interesting names to their group and have remained active.

Mikel Arteta’s side narrowly missed out on a Champions League place last season, and they will want to build on finishing 5th on the league table in this campaign.

They have added the likes of Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus to their group, and they will bring improved quality to the team.

Liverpool has also signed a few players, and they are one of the favourites for the league title despite losing Sadio Mane.

Their midfielder, Fabinho, insists Arsenal has been doing well in the transfer window so far just like other clubs.

He tells The Athletic: “Tottenham have bought some good players, Arsenal too with Gabriel Jesus going there, Chelsea too.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been one of our finest summers in terms of adding new players to our squad, and it is a good way to build on the last one.

We are gradually building a team that can challenge for trophies in many competitions, and it is exciting to think what we can achieve with our new players.

It would be interesting to see how many more players will join our group.