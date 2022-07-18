Arsenal doing some good transfer business says Liverpool star

Despite spending so much money in the last summer transfer window, Arsenal has continued their spending spree in this one.
The Gunners have added some interesting names to their group and have remained active.
Mikel Arteta’s side narrowly missed out on a Champions League place last season, and they will want to build on finishing 5th on the league table in this campaign.
They have added the likes of Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus to their group, and they will bring improved quality to the team.
Liverpool has also signed a few players, and they are one of the favourites for the league title despite losing Sadio Mane.
Their midfielder, Fabinho, insists Arsenal has been doing well in the transfer window so far just like other clubs.
He tells The Athletic: “Tottenham have bought some good players, Arsenal too with Gabriel Jesus going there, Chelsea too.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
This has been one of our finest summers in terms of adding new players to our squad, and it is a good way to build on the last one.
We are gradually building a team that can challenge for trophies in many competitions, and it is exciting to think what we can achieve with our new players.
It would be interesting to see how many more players will join our group.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
I much agree with MARTIN that this window has been our most exciting and successful window for INCOMING names for many years .
But as yet, we have had a disppointing window for shifting unwanted names and on THAT, I am far less hopeful of success.
a
Yes
Mari Maitland Niles Nelson Hector Torreira etc still on payroll.
BBC reporting that the Zinchenko deal has been done (£30m + £2m add-ons).
Seems good business to my mind.
Apparently he’ll return from the USA to complete the deal rather than join up with the Arsenal squad in the USA.
I agree. Excellent bit of business. Will be interesting to see where he gets most of his game time – LB or LM.
Also agree with above that attention must now shift to off-loading players on the fringes. Most still have productive years left but wouldn’t be great to have too many overpaid bodies sitting in the reserves and taking game time in cups away from the likes of Patino, Flores etc
Just two “what if” questions to see where we stand, three weeks before the end of the window. 1. What if Partey gets another hamstring injury and is out for three months. 2. What if our main striker, Jesus, twists an ankle and needs to spend 10 weeks in recovery.
Will we be happy with Elneny as DM and N’ketiah as main striker (in all competitions)?
Well, funny you should say that, i have said that right from the start, this window so far has not addressed our problems. All these players we bought have bloated the squad but are not the answer to the problems.