Arsenal dominate possession but offer nothing up front as Spurs punish us

Tottenham Hotspur have painfully won the North London derby with a 2-0 win, but they had very little possession, not that they wanted much.

Arsenal had started the match brightly, Spurs seem to have allowed us to dominate the possession and set up to counter, and unfortunately, it was working.

Despite having very little in possession, Son Heung Min opened the scoring with a wonder goal. The South Korean star has caught Bernd Leno off guard by taking an effort from distance, and the German shot stopper couldn’t get close to it.

We continued to dominate much of the match, but we are seriously lacking composure inside the final third, and it proved costly as Harry Kane moved to double their lead moments before the break.

We lost Thomas Partey just before the half-time whistle also, having to be replaced by Dani Ceballos.

The second half wasn’t much different. Spurs maintained their position on allowing Arsenal the position, and attempting to counter on the break, but they committed very little going forward.

We pushed forward throughout, but there was very little clear-cut chances that fell our way.

What is most annoying is that we were actually very much improved on recent performances up until we got near their box, and everything fell apart.

In recent weeks there have been complaints about the build-up play, and the lack of creativity coming from the side, but today it is the forwards who have been most wasteful.

I wont say this very often, but Arsenal were simply not good enough. Much change is needed.

Patrick