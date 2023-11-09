Arsenal dominate Sevilla for 90 minutes to go clear in Champions League Group

Arsenal vs Sevilla match report

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad welcomed Sevilla to The Emirates on Tuesday night for what turned out to be a great match for the Arsenal squad. Coming away 2-0 winners and sitting pretty on top of the Group table on 9 points with a 4 point gap over RC Lens.

The game started out all Arsenal, dominating the possession and controlling the play from the get go. The game looked really open and Arsenal were looking to take advantage of that and were unlucky to not go in front in the first minute. Chances continued to come for Arsenal but for the first 20 minutes we didn’t look clinical enough.

But just before the half hour mark Arsenal got their breakthrough, Jorginho noticed a space for Saka to run into and made a pin-point perfect pass that Saka ran onto, beating the Sevilla defender and then squaring the ball into the centre of the box where Leandro Trossard was waiting to bury the ball past Sevilla’s keeper and put Arsenal 1-0 up with a well-deserved lead and well worked team goal.

The goal seemed to give Arsenal the confidence going forward and from that moment they looked to be in complete control of the game, locking down the midfield and staying in a solid structure that Sevilla couldn’t manage to break through. Going into half time 1-0 up and firmly in the driving seat for the second half.

The second half started a lot like the first and Arsenal dominated play and possession and looked to be the better team, Sevilla tried to lock down their defensive structure, but Arsenal looked too good and too quick to get caught out.

It didn’t take too long for Arsenal to extend their lead and in the 64th minute Martinelli made the most of a Zinchenko throw in and spotted the run of Saka, passing the ball through to him and he was off, beating the Sevilla defender for pace and then cutting back in the box and got the ball on his preferred left foot and buried the ball in the bottom left hand corner of the net, leaving the Sevilla keeper with no chance of saving it, putting Arsenal 2-0 up and well a truly in the driving seat.

The rest of the game wasn’t very eventful, both having our chances but Arsenal staying solid to keep Sevilla from getting one back. In extra time Saka was forced off due to another knock and had dealt with a lot of challenges and aggression throughout the game, Arsenal fans will be hoping its nothing serious, but it didn’t look great.

All in all, a great win for Arteta and Arsenal, and we are comfortable in the group, with 2 games left to go, we are in prime position to be going into the round of 16.

Did you enjoy watching that as much as I did, Gooners?

Daisy Mae