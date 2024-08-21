Arsenal dominate the PFA Team of the Year with FIVE Gunners chosen

Arsenal dominating the PFA team of the season is something we love see.

Top premier league stars were suited and booted for the annual PFA awards yesterday and some of the major winners were Phil Foden (player’s player of the year), Cole Palmer ( young player of the year and Crysensio Summerville (championship player of the year).

The team of the season was also unveiled and individuals awarded, However anything that should concern anyone of an Arsenal affiliation are our very own players at the awards, the team of the season was dominated by Arsenal players, Five to be specific, and that’s something that should be an encouragement to us gooners ahead of a long season ahead.

The gunners included in the team of the season were David Raya, Gabriel Magalhães, William Saliba, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. Each had exceptional campaigns individually last season and to see it get some recognition is the least they deserve after failing to be crowned champions last season, other players that made up the TOTS were Virgil Van Dijk, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins.

Gone are the days where our players were mere spectators at these awards and that’s in part due to the massive strides we’ve taken forward these past few years. We are the Arsenal and we pride ourselves with having the traditions and core values of success all round, dominating and being recognized at this award shows exemplifies that and should be made a regular theme going forward in the future.

With their TOTS award in the bag all focus now turns to a very difficult game at the weekend away to Aston villa, having lost to them home and away last season, revenge is absolutely due on Saturday and the boys will be buoyed up by this mini achievement.

Given how we were well represented in the team of the season this year, are there any chances of us bettering that number next year?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

