Arsenal dominated and came away with ‘big win’ at Aston Villa’

The three points for Arsenal was the most important aim for the Gunners yesterday, but I must admit I was quite surprised about the way we controlled the game so easily, with none of our usual awayday nerves.

It wasn’t like it was a masterclass of possession, but the way they never seemed worried when Aston Villa had the ball, and the fact that the home side was restricted to one shot on target in the whole game speaks volumes.

Unsurpringly Mikel Arteta was very happy with the performance, which takes us another big step forward to reaching our goal. “It was a big win.” Arteta told Arsenal.com after the game. “After the defeat against Liverpool, but the performance that we had, we wanted to come here and play well first, which we did and get the three points, because we want to keep the momentum going and I think the team showed today a lot of personality to come and play the way we played, the way we dominated the game and to come away with a win in the end.”

The Twelfth Man helps the team enormously at the Emirates, but the fans that made the trip up to Villa Park were also right behind the team, which is another thing that makes Arteta proud. “That’s what it gives, probably sense to everything that we do.” the Boss continued. “You realise it in those moments that those people have big emotions towards the club and if we can make them happy then everything just makes sense and the connection that they show with the players and with me as well, we have to be very grateful because they have come on this journey and I think they believe in what we do.”

The fact is that Arteta has mostly won over the doubting Gooners (except Piers Morgan of course!) but as he says, the fans expect us to win every game simply because we are Arsenal, and he attracts more believers with every three points. “They can join. The more people we have onboard, the better. It’s normal at this club and its history and tradition is to win all the time. That is the only thing that is acceptable and when you are sitting here or playing you have to accept that.”

So, it’s onwards and upwards, but we still have a long way to go, and Arteta knows that yesterday’s win is only one battle but the war is still raging. “That we have 10 games to go and what we did yesterday or today now it’s irrelevant, it’s what we’re going to do tomorrow, prepare, how we are going to improve the team and play better to win more games and especially more comfortably, because when you are so dominant like we were today, we have to score the second and third one and we’re not there yet.”

COYG!