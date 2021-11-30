Arsenal dominates combined starting XI with Man Utd ahead of Premier League match

Arsenal will face Manchester United in a crunch Premier League game on Thursday.

The Gunners head into the match after returning to winning ways with a 2-0 defeat of Newcastle at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s team has become one of the hardest Premier League teams to face and the game against United gives them the chance to prove that again.

They will face a United side that has just fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and held European champions and league leaders, Chelsea, to a 1-1 draw at the weekend.

They will give the Gunners a proper game, but a combined XI of both clubs reveals Arsenal has the most in-form players.

The Sun names seven Arsenal players in the combined XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane and David de Gea are the only United players in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

In defence, Arsenal had Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

In midfield, the Gunners had Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka supported Ronaldo in the attack.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This combined XI shows we are making good progress this season and that should be a confidence booster ahead of this game.

However, United is also showing signs of suitable form and the Red Devils will want to impress their fans and incoming manager.

This game could be as tough as the game against Liverpool and this time the lads had better be prepared.