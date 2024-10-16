Arsenal don’t believe Martinelli has suffered a serious injury

Arsenal has faced several injury concerns during this international break, with Gabriel Martinelli among the players who may have picked up a physical issue.

The attacker has been in fine form for the Gunners recently, and the club is eager for him to return and continue his momentum. Martinelli was absent from Brazil’s squad for their final match before the international break concluded, and he is already on his way back to the Emirates.

Arsenal’s medical team will assess the forward to determine if he is fit to play in the upcoming weekend fixture.

However, according to Arsenal insider Charles Watts, the club is not overly concerned and does not believe Martinelli has sustained a significant injury.

He said on his YouTube channel:

“He’ll be arriving at London Colney today, and Arsenal medical staff will finally be able to get right there with Gabriel Martinelli, and then find out exactly what is going on. So Mikel is definitely going to have a decision to make on Martinelli, 100%, does he risk him if he’s fine? And certainly from the conversations that I’ve had, Arsenal don’t believe there’s anything serious with Gabriel Martinelli.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli has been in fine form in the last few weeks, and we hope he maintains that positive streak as we return to action.

This will require us to only use him when he is fit because he could aggravate the problem and spend more weeks on the sideline.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…