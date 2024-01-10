Arsenal don’t have enough “quality players on the bench” to compete for the EPL title

After losing the league to Manchester City at the end of last season, Emmanuel Petit and many other Arsenal fans must have been hopeful that the team could make up for it this season and win the title.

But after losing their last two league games and only getting four points in their last five, the Arsenal legend isn’t sure that his beloved team, Arsenal, can win the 2023–24 league title. Petit thinks that the Gunners still don’t have a good enough team to compete on many fronts (the Carabao Cup, the FA, the League, and the Champions League).

He thinks that a lot of attention should be paid to getting on more good players and making sure that both the starting eleven and the bench are good enough to start. He says that’s when Arsenal will be able to compete for PL glory. But right now, it doesn’t look like they’ll be able to bring league glory to the Emirates.

On talkSPORT, the Frenchman said, “I always said that I would love Arsenal to win the Premier League, but I think it won’t be this year. They need to add more quality players if they want to compete on every table you know every three days, and for me at the moment, they are not ready for that.

“Manchester City are stronger, you know when you look at the bench. With all the respect I have for Arsenal, they don’t have the same quality players on the bench that can make a difference.”

This winter transfer window would have been a great time for Arsenal to add some good players to their team. But because of FFP rules, they might not be able to sign the top left-footed defender, Goncalo Inacio, the top midfielder, Douglas Luiz, or the top striker, Ivan Toney.

If these three had joined Arsenal, I don’t know how much better they would have had to be to win the league.

That said, I can’t help but ask: Don’t you think that Arsenal has a strong enough team to win the league if they can get just one top striker?

Sam P

