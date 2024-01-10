Arsenal don’t have enough “quality players on the bench” to compete for the EPL title

After losing the league to Manchester City at the end of last season, Emmanuel Petit and many other Arsenal fans must have been hopeful that the team could make up for it this season and win the title.
But after losing their last two league games and only getting four points in their last five, the Arsenal legend isn’t sure that his beloved team, Arsenal, can win the 2023–24 league title. Petit thinks that the Gunners still don’t have a good enough team to compete on many fronts (the Carabao Cup, the FA, the League, and the Champions League).
He thinks that a lot of attention should be paid to getting on more good players and making sure that both the starting eleven and the bench are good enough to start. He says that’s when Arsenal will be able to compete for PL glory. But right now, it doesn’t look like they’ll be able to bring league glory to the Emirates.
On talkSPORT, the Frenchman said, “I always said that I would love Arsenal to win the Premier League, but I think it won’t be this year. They need to add more quality players if they want to compete on every table you know every three days, and for me at the moment, they are not ready for that.
“Manchester City are stronger, you know when you look at the bench. With all the respect I have for Arsenal, they don’t have the same quality players on the bench that can make a difference.”
This winter transfer window would have been a great time for Arsenal to add some good players to their team. But because of FFP rules, they might not be able to sign the top left-footed defender, Goncalo Inacio, the top midfielder, Douglas Luiz, or the top striker, Ivan Toney.
If these three had joined Arsenal, I don’t know how much better they would have had to be to win the league.
That said, I can’t help but ask: Don’t you think that Arsenal has a strong enough team to win the league if they can get just one top striker?
We do not have quality players on the pitch, forget the bench! Raya, Zinny, Jorgino, Kai, Gab J. are not going to win you major titles unless one is happy with the Community Shield.
Said all along we haven’t got a good enough squad.
We started ok but then Europe, injuries, suspensions, Afcon and Asia Cups kick in and were in trouble.
It’s the same every season.
We probably have the least injuries out of the other big clubs as well.
We are miles behind.
The result of having a clueless, young coach without any experience to call on, nor humble character to listen or seek assistance, is that we will suffer. Arteta’s “short man syndrome” will burry the club because he honestly, without a shred of doubt thinks he knows it all. He couldn’t get Ozil to play, nor Aubameyang. He cant improve Lukonga, ESR, nor Marquinhos. This is because he never learned to handle those situations. We are all guilty of viewing him like he knows what he’s doing; he’s only learning.
I only wish Petit had stayed longer, I write wistfully……
He’s right to say our bench isn’t strong enough and that will, I feel cost us dearly. The first 11 plus a couple more are strong but I’m not enthralled by the prospect of the rest. There are just too many of them that fall into this category.
I’m not sure either what the reason is for being over protective of Smith Rowe as he was more than good enough to be in the top 15 players and should be good enough now
Other clubs are in a worse position to us with the number of injuries – it just seems to me that the ones we have on the treatment table are from our ‘vitally important group’. I look at City and even with injuries they still have a top quality squad to choose from. Throwing on a youngster amongst the might of their first 11 is wonderful for developing youth but we aren’t in that position.
There can’t be enough hours in the day for Arteta to be scouting new talent and I’m not sure quite why we have spent decent money on bringing in several ones for the future- none of whom look any better than what we had. Somebody needs to be accountable as Vieira wasn’t peanuts and there’s Sambi and Tavares on loan
A poster mentioned the lack of throughput from the academy with a couple getting to sit on the bench to make up numbers but no more. What’s the point? Is the academy not doing its job properly or is it Arteta being too cautious about giving them an opportunity?
I’m not sure we are Petit’s ‘beloved’ team, didn’t he go to Chelsea? Anyway I agree with him that we will struggle to win the EPL with our current team. Great player though!