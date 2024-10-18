Arsenal don’t have so many injury problems for the Bournemouth game after all

Finally, the Premier League is back, and I couldn’t wait to see our unbeaten Gooners take to the field. Up next for our Gunners is a trip to The Vitality to face Bournemouth.

There’s been a lot of speculation about what to expect from the Gunners, but what I can tell you from revelations by Simon Collings of the Evening Standard is to expect a strong Arsenal team going for the clash this weekend.

After two weeks of rest, Kai Havertz and Thomas Partey, the Gunner’s work horses, will undoubtedly be back in top form and well-recharged to continue running the show.

Other than these two, Bukayo Saka, who had an injury scare on the international break, Ben White, who missed the last few Arsenal games before the international break, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who’s been sidelined since September, are all expected to make the Bournemouth Match Day squad.

The main concern is whether Gabriel Martinelli, who has been causing most Gooners anxiety, will be fit for that game.

The club is not overly concerned about Gabriel Martinelli’s injury, and they should have re-evaluated him upon his return to London. That said, goalkeeper Neto will not be able to play against Bournemouth, given it is his parent club.

Arsenal would welcome a significant victory over Bournemouth, as it could sustain their momentum as they embark on a challenging schedule that includes matches against Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Inter Milan.

Daniel O

