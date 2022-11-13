Arsenal don’t have the ‘mentality yet’ to maintain Premier League title bid

Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Arsenal will fall apart in the final weeks of the Premier League season, comparing our disappointing top-four attempt from last term.

The Gunners were well on course to earn a place in the Champions League after a run of results which saw us not only sitting in third, but having games in hand over our rivals also. We need little reminder of how it ended however, with a dreadful end to the 2021-22 year which saw us beaten by Tottenham 3-0 as we slowly dropped out of the top-four.

O’Hara has moved to use that as reasoning as to why we won’t be able to continue to vie for the current title, despite comfortably sitting clear in first place at present, claiming that we will begin to drop away when push comes to shove.

“I think Arsenal are going to be there,” Jamie told TalkSPORT listeners. “With a month to go, I think Arsenal are going to be right amongst it.

“How close they’ll be, in front of behind Man City, I don’t know. But they’re going to be there.

“For me, Manchester City are just going to have the experience in those moments. You saw what happened to Arsenal last season when they were trying to get in the top four, they crumbled.

“They crumbled. Is it a different Arsenal when it gets to that point?

“When it gets to that point, they’re going to be fighting for the title, and yes – they are fighting for the title. But when it comes to the last month of the season, I don’t think they’ve got the mentality yet to win the league.”

Jamie has changed his tune a number of times, and the Tottenham in him always comes into his thinking at some point. Of course he isn’t willing to accept that we could well be real contenders to lift the title. Right now however, everyone is talking about us for the right reasons, and while it is easy to jump on the bandwagon and right us off, I think the disappointments from last term will actually have given us something to learn from, not be considered a negative in our push to do even better this time around.

Patrick