Arsenal don’t have to worry about Man City, just concentrate on winning games

Many people were taken aback when Leicester won the Premier League in 2015-16. The Foxes emerged from nowhere to defeat Premier League heavyweights and win the title. Arsenal is attempting to emulate Leicester City’s success. The Gunners appear to have risen from top four bottlers to title contenders.

After a lengthy wait, Arsenal fans think they can eventually win the Premier League. Many detractors, however, question Arsenal’s ability to win the Premier League. Most of these critics are unsure how Arsenal will beat Man City to the title, despite the fact that the Cityzens trail Arsenal by two points and have played one more game.

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry does not believe Manchester City is still the team to beat for the Premier League championship. While admitting Arsenal needs to prove people wrong, he believes Arsenal can silence its detractors.”A lot of people will give the advantage to City because they’ve been there, because they’ve done it, because they have guys in the team that did it and they know how to suffer, they know how to chase, they know how to be chased,” Henry said on Uproxx.

“But I’ve seen Leicester win it, and nobody in that team knew what it was. So you need to keep on dreaming. You need to keep on believing you.

“We have guys also in that team that won it—Jesus, Zinchenko. We have guys that won the title also before in the european domestic leagues. Obviously not in the Prem, we know, but you’ve gotta believe in it, right? If you don’t win it, you won’t have the experience of winning it.

“You have to start one day, right? A lot of people (were) asking questions to City. They answered. Now people are going to ask questions about Arsenal. We have to answer.”

Certainly, as Henry insinuates, Arsenal must respond to the numerous queries posed to them. One such question is whether they will defeat Leicester this weekend.

Arteta has always told his players to concentrate on what they can control; hopefully, that is exactly what they will do.

Starting against the last unexpected Champioms – Leicester!

