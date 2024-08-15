Arsenal don’t need a new goalscorer, we just need to score more goals

GIVEN OUR ATTACKING STATS, DOES SIGNING A STRIKER REALLY MATTER.

With just over two weeks remaining till transfer deadline day Arsenal are in a rush against time to sign more players, with it being reported that we’ve lodged our first bid for Merino after weeks of verbal negotiations this could be a sign of a flurry of transfers towards the back end of the window.

Players we’ve been linked with through out the window have been strikers. From Sesko to Isak to Gyokeres and recently Osimhen we’ve been linked to a whole host of them, with most gooners (myself included) being in the agreement that signing a striker is something we have to explore this summer, however we must take a look at our current squad evaluate and ponder whether we actually need a new striker coming through the doors before the window ends.

Looking at plain stats such as total goals scored in the league last season then I wonder if we actually need an out and out number 9.

I personally think that our system suits a more facilitative striker who still chips in with goals, but mostly helps to bring others into the play. This is perfectly exemplified by the fact that we had a wide variety of players chipping in with the goals, Our Highest goalscrorer’s tally of 16 goals speaks volumes about how the goals are shared among the squad, but we just need each player to score a few more this time around.

Also with the back of fully fit Jesus and Havertz we may just have enough to go the distance, even if we do have problems to fix with such as the shot conversion rate.

KENNETH BENJAMIN

