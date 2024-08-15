Arsenal don’t need a new goalscorer, we just need to score more goals

GIVEN OUR ATTACKING STATS, DOES SIGNING A STRIKER REALLY MATTER.
With just over two weeks remaining till transfer deadline day Arsenal are in a rush against time to sign more players, with it being reported that we’ve lodged our first bid for Merino after weeks of verbal negotiations this could be a sign of a flurry of transfers towards the back end of the window.
Players we’ve been linked with through out the window have been strikers. From Sesko to Isak to Gyokeres and recently Osimhen we’ve been linked to a whole host of them, with most gooners (myself included) being in the agreement that signing a striker is something we have to explore this summer, however we must take a look at our current squad evaluate and ponder whether we actually need a new striker coming through the doors before the window ends.
Looking at plain stats such as total goals scored in the league last season then I wonder if we actually need an out and out number 9.
I personally think that our system suits a more facilitative striker who still chips in with goals, but mostly helps to bring others into the play. This is perfectly exemplified by the fact that we had a wide variety of players chipping in with the goals, Our Highest goalscrorer’s tally of 16 goals speaks volumes about how the goals are shared among the squad, but we just need each player to score a few more this time around.
Also with the back of fully fit Jesus and Havertz we may just have enough to go the distance, even if we do have problems to fix with such as the shot conversion rate.
KENNETH BENJAMIN
It’s funny to see an opinion that one has stated repeatedly throughout last season being voiced now in such a garbled fashion 😀
The answer is yes and no. Yes, Arsenal don’t “need” a goalscorer, and no, they don’t need to score more goals. Last season, arsenal scored 91 goals in the league, just 5 shy of City, and 20 in the CL (avg. 2/game). This while only having settled on their main striker halfway through the season (Havertz only started being fielded regularly as a “9” around Week 26, scoring 8 in 12 since then) and while not having the use of the player who was *supposed* to be the main striker basically throughout all season (Jesus was rarely in any kind of shape). In the meantime, a full 17 players scored at least once during the campaign, and 4 got into double-digits by the end. This isn’t what a side that struggles for goals looks like. This is what it looks like when a side has a number of options up front and is using them with a degree of efficiency.
You’re not a Gunner at all talking like this you still want us to go back to the system that elude us the premier league trophy last season, what can we win with our number of goals, second fiddle second time add a number 9 striker to it and see were we’ll be, sitting in your comfort zone we don’t need a striker I bet you no striker no trophy this season .Pep is not stupid to sell Gabrieljesus he’s not a typical clinical finisher he need to get the job done for him whislt brought in halaand and won UCL. I suggest Gabrieljesus Jesus go to right wing with saka we get a striker like gyokeres with harvert in 9 position, hopefully Merino is coming and with this team arteta will send PEP out of England
You said it all. Move Jesus to the wing, get a striker to compete with Kai, With Merino coming in, our team would be so balanced we will be scoring goals
for fun
We scored 91 league goals last season, it’s an amazing number of goals. If we sign a top striker in this window he might add some goals, but it will not change the total number of goals very much. We could even score less goals because a striker might change the dynamic in our play. When scoring 91 goals last season Arsenal do not have a goal scoring problem, but if we could get a world class striker I will say thank you 🙂 COYG.
Kayshanky….All Arsenal fans have different opinions ( right or wrong ) it doesn’t mean they are not a Gunner. I have been supporting them since 1969 and have different opinions to some on here, doesn’t mean I ( or them )are not a Gunner.
A new striker isn’t just about adding more goals, it’s about giving us additional ways to play. We’re already performing well, but with a pacy, ruthless striker, we can be more versatile and unpredictable. With that added dimension, we could have taken 4 or 6 points against Aston Villa last season and beaten Porto over 180 minutes.
If there was a player available with the right profile at an affordable price it would still be a challenge to sign them as that’s what every top club is after. None of the players currently available fit that bill. Players with little or no EPL experience, one season wonders, massive egos &/or poor injury stats who want huge wages, are just not worth the risk. Much better to keep Nketiah & Nelson & play them more often.
Well, stick with Nketiah and Nelson and see Arsenal end up in second or even lower come end of the season
During the first half of last season when the team was not scoring enough goals, I and a few of my Arsenal colleagues at work had this same debate, conversation. Many were saying that we needed a striker hence why we were struggling to score goals. But i kept saying “We did not need a striker as such but what we needed were the likes of Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard etc to get back to scoring / finishing off many of the chances we were squandering. In the first half of last season it seemed like the new system was taking longer for the team to get used to. It also seemed like our forward players were slacking so we needed them to get back to the sharpness they all showed the season before.
Then in the second half of the season they started finishing off those chances.
A new striker wouldn’t be bad but I am not as concerned about that as most of our fans. To me a new midfielder is crucial than a striker. In my opinion we have enough goals all throughout the team, all that needs to be done is for our attacking players to carry on being dangerous in and around the opposition. The goals will always come. And if I can remember correctly, we have scored more goals each season since Arteta joined. Every season we do better than the last in terms of goals scored.
Saka, Havertz, Jesus, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard etc all need to just carry on scoring like they have shown time and time again. We will be fine.🤞👍🙏
A physically-dominant CF in the mold of Giroud would likely enable us to vary our attacking methods, which would increase our productivity
I guess Arteta and Edu have realized the need for that kind of CF, hence the approaches for Vlahovic and Sesko
We scored lots of set pieces goals. We need more options like a goal scoring striker. We scored lots of goals some of which came from set pieces. Teams may now prepare better against our set pieces and so a complementary striker brings in another option.
We also scored many goals that were from open plag. You can also say that teams might also now prepare better against us in open play, what’s the point of a striker then?😊
But on a more serious note, it does not matter how teams set up from setpieces / corners, some players are just naturally / instinctively good at scoring from headers, Gabriel is very good anticipating headers. I don’t care how anyone sets up, if a player is good something they will find away. If a striker is good at poaching they will find a way to score in a poacher way. If a striker is good at hold up they will find a way no matter how the opposition teams set up. If a players is good in tight spaces, they will find away to wiggle out of those tight spaces in most games etc..
We have very commanding CB’s, plus the likes of Havertz that are good in the air, they will score a given number of goals from setpieces no matter what the opposition does. Won’t score headers in every game but will get their 5-8 headed goals a season.
