Arsenal don’t need a new striker next season with Balogun returning to the squad

Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Leandro Trossard: when everyone is fit in Arsenal’s attack, it is deadly without question, but it has reached a stage this season where injuries have left Arteta with few alternatives. This could lead to the Spaniard looking for another transfer addition for his offence.
But nevertheless, one might wonder if he really needs to acquire another attacker when he already has one of the best attackers in Ligue 1 in Folarin Balogun. Balogun has shown enough talent this season to persuade some Gooners that he can now return and compete for a spot in Arteta’s starting lineup. The Arsenal player has been on fire while on loan at Stade de Reims in Ligue 1. He is the youngest player in the French league’s history to have scored at least 16 league goals by the age of 21 years and 252 days. Remarkably, he has tallied more goals than both Neymar and Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain.
Words cannot express how excited I am to see Balogun in the Arsenal squad next season, he’s a proper baller!
— ItsTheHopeThatKillsYou (@SassyTheGooner) March 13, 2023
With a superb goal in the 51st minute of Reims’ game last weekend, the England Under-21 international, who is also qualified for the United States and Nigeria, guided his loan side to a surprising 1-0 victory at Monaco. That is a strong statement from the youngster to the Gunners, and it may cause manager Mikel Arteta to think, despite having Jesus and Nketiah in his squad.
Arsenal fans have reacted to Balogun’s brilliance on Twitter, as seen above, and have urged Arteta to consider the center-forward for next season.
Some fans believed strongly that Balogun is a better striker than Nketia. That been said, it’s only fair enough for Arteta to give him chance to prove himself just as he gave Nketia.
I stand by what I’ve said before:
1. Balogun is better than Nketiah
2. He will not be sold
3. We will not sign another striker this summer
Seems a bit risky to me. He’s been a great promising talent for ages but not done it in the Premier League at all yet. Definitely worth having in the squad, but if we want another realistic title push next season, plus most likely to compete in the Champions League as well, it seems a bit early to consider Balogun as the answer.
What about ESR Darren?When he is fit he is a terrific player, who in my opinion is superior to Nketiah and Balogun.To be fair to Balogun I have not had an opportunity to see him since his loan to Reims, but perhaps we should not forget that Pepe and others have started in the French league and failed in the EPL.In view of the huge loss we are going to take on Pepe at some stage, it would not surprise me if we cashed in on Balogun if a suitable offer is made.
Same people that say We should cash in on Balogun is the people hyped about Marquinhos. If we were to buy jonothan David or a player in the same category we would pay 70-80M you people want to sell Balogun for 30? Let him comeback and have a go at it
Honestly I think the kid should be allowed to dip his bread for another season in French
League 1.
It is reported that AC Millan would like to acquire Balogun to replace the old lamp post in their attack.
Though the former gunner is going over the hill, he still appears to have another season in those legs.
But unless some ridiculous offers table, we should leave the kid alone to develop further.
I’d prefer having a third striker in the mold of I Toney, if not doable well then a Nunez of liv type. We’d have one poacher (Eddie/Balogun) on the side. We have hurricane Jesus, and next, a battering ram that can feed aerially could be ideal.