Arsenal don’t need a new striker next season with Balogun returning to the squad

Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Leandro Trossard: when everyone is fit in Arsenal’s attack, it is deadly without question, but it has reached a stage this season where injuries have left Arteta with few alternatives. This could lead to the Spaniard looking for another transfer addition for his offence.

But nevertheless, one might wonder if he really needs to acquire another attacker when he already has one of the best attackers in Ligue 1 in Folarin Balogun. Balogun has shown enough talent this season to persuade some Gooners that he can now return and compete for a spot in Arteta’s starting lineup. The Arsenal player has been on fire while on loan at Stade de Reims in Ligue 1. He is the youngest player in the French league’s history to have scored at least 16 league goals by the age of 21 years and 252 days. Remarkably, he has tallied more goals than both Neymar and Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain.

Words cannot express how excited I am to see Balogun in the Arsenal squad next season, he’s a proper baller! — ItsTheHopeThatKillsYou (@SassyTheGooner) March 13, 2023

With a superb goal in the 51st minute of Reims’ game last weekend, the England Under-21 international, who is also qualified for the United States and Nigeria, guided his loan side to a surprising 1-0 victory at Monaco. That is a strong statement from the youngster to the Gunners, and it may cause manager Mikel Arteta to think, despite having Jesus and Nketiah in his squad.

Arsenal fans have reacted to Balogun’s brilliance on Twitter, as seen above, and have urged Arteta to consider the center-forward for next season.

