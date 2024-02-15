Arsenal don’t need a new striker – They just need to “put the ball in the back of the net”

Arsenal is a team that no one would want to face right now, according to our legendary player, Thierry Henry. Speaking on CBS Sports, the Frenchman shared his happiness about our Gunners finding their form again. He mentioned that with the team’s newfound ability to score easily, they are in a stronger position to compete for both the league and the Champions League.

Arsenal were really decent in the first half of this season, playing some absolutely stunning football. However, they did have one significant weakness that held them back. One area they struggled in was their ability to consistently score. There were lots of opportunities to score, but unfortunately, none of them were successful. The Arsenal forwards were struggling to find the back of the net, which ended up costing them games.

The timing of the mid-season warm-weather training camp in Dubai couldn’t have been better. Arsenal didn’t manage to secure a top No. 9, but they seem to be doing fine. Mikel Arteta seems to have figured out how to ignite his team’s attacking prowess. Since that camp, Arsenal have been on fire, scoring a whopping 16 goals in their last four league games while only conceding twice.

When you see these numbers, it’s pretty clear that the Arsenal attack isn’t holding back the impressive midfield and defensive play that they’ve been showing.

Thierry Henry expressed his optimism for this Arsenal team during an interview with CBS Sports. The Gunner, a true legend, thinks that Arsenal has really stepped up their game in terms of scoring goals. With this newfound efficiency, they seem ready to take on both the league and the Champions League. He thinks FC Porto will be easily dealt with at the Emirates, along with any other opponents that follow. Henry believed that if Arsenal could just find a way to always score, they would become a formidable opponent for anyone.

“It will be a tough game against Porto away,” he said, as per CBS Sports Golazo’s X. “I do think, we pass that well, we can beat them at home.

“I just think that, you know, there was a massive discussion about Arsenal needing a No. 9. What they need to do is to put the ball in the back of the net, and when Arsenal put the ball in the back of the net, it’s 6-0.

“In every game, it would’ve been the same; in the cup against Liverpool, they didn’t do it. They did it with a bit of help in the league.

“When Arsenal are on point and put the ball in the back of the net, it doesn’t matter who plays. If we turn out opportunities into going we are going to be very difficult team to beat.

“Having said that, the draw is going to be tough. After (Porto) you can meet a team from your country; it depends on the path.

“If—that’s a massive if because Porto will be tough — you go to play Man City, you have to beat maybe Madrid if they go through. How are you going to deal with that?

“If you’re still competing also in the league to win it, those are the questions we’re going to have to answer of the team.

“But for me, it wasn’t down to not having a No. 9 scoring. Yes, the front three wasn’t scoring a lot, but it was about putting the ball in the back of the net. When we do, we’re tough to beat.”

Things are looking up for Arsenal. They’re finding the back of the net and coming out on top. I hope this keeps going. If it keeps happening, nothing is preventing them from winning not just the league but also the Champions League.

