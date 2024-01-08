Arsenal don’t need a new striker, they need to find a way to beat the low block..

Though many believe that the missing component in Arteta’s team this season is a clinical striker, Martin Odegaard suggests that this may not be the case. He believes it is Arsenal’s opponents having worked out how to counter Arteta’s tactics.
Last season, goal scoring wasn’t a major concern for Mikel Arteta; the two major issues were; who to fill in for Thomas Partey (when he was out injured, which is why the club, last January, tried to sign Moises Caicedo with three bids turned down by Brighton) and not having a capable replacement for William Saliba.
These two issues appear to have been resolved: Rice has altered the dynamics of Arsenal’s midfield; he has it covered (of which Partey will soon be back to be of use when called upon), and Saliba appears fit as a fiddle to have an injury-free season (even though Tomiyasu can successfully fill in for him, so hopefully nothing happens between now and when the Japanese international returns from the Asian games). That said, Arsenal’s problem this season has been being poor in front of goal. They’re not clinical, and while a striker signing has been suggested as a remedy, that may not be the case. A striker may join and still struggle.
Teams are now taking Arsenal seriously; they are willing to make sacrifices to let Arsenal dominate possession, but they play a defensive game with a low block. According to Odegaard in the Times: “After what we did last season and the beginning of this season, teams are analysing us and looking at what we’re doing in games,” he says. “They’re trying to stop us playing to our strengths. When I first came here in my first season and even at the start of last season the games we played were more open because teams wanted to come here and attack us and press high.
“It’s also about our quality, we make teams play deep because we have the ball a lot, but some teams are adapting as well. They know our strengths so a lot of teams are defending deep and trying to make it hard for us. I like that challenge. It’s a good sign to feel like teams are coming here and showing that they respect you. We just have to find different spaces and to play well enough to deal with it.”
So, whether Arsenal buy a new striker or not, Mikel Arteta must devise tactics to exploit a low-block defense. If his team is to increase intensity, or perhaps switch to a front 2, or another tactical move, he must devise a tactical maneuver that will allow them to rip those teams with a low block apart.
Signing a striker could be a step forward, but it may not be as effective as it should be if the Gunners struggle to break down teams defending with a low block.
Do you think Arteta can find a way to fix this?
We don’t have striker. It is in reality not possible to win the league without a goalscorer. Because both Saka and Martinelli are doubled up on and double marked, they 100% will not get the same amount of goals as last season. If we don’t have a Plan A/B striker we are screwed. Sell Nketiah and Kiwior, buy Ivan Toney and spread the finances. We NEED a striker or we are finished. I can see Auntyteta not being at Arsenal next season. No such thing a ‘RESET’
Saka and Martinelli have become easy to combat for two reasons.Firstly, without natural attacking full backs who can overlap and divert opposition defenders it becomes relatively easy for them to double up on our wide men.Secondly, having to double back on to their stronger foot makes them entirely predictable and opponents can plan accordingly during their training sessions.Switching out wingers to their natural side would be a first step towards giving opposition defenders food for thought.I have read a lot concerning the numerous chances we have created of late, but in reality, very few clear cut opportunities have arisen in my opinion.I am never influenced in any way by the dialogue spouted by media pundits many of whom have failed in Management and lack real intelligence.As for the need for a top quality striker, I think we all recognise this weakness but as we are dicing with FFP limits our priority in this window ought to be to bring in a proper left back, on loan if necessary.Oh I forgot we had a good left back but our Manager, in his wisdom decided to send him to sunny San Sebastian which I have to say is a lovely place.
I won’t bother reading this opinion piece..I personally don’t think it even deserves discussing.
Anyone who thinks Arsenal doesn’t need a striker, but a tactical adjustment is delusional and has no sense to apply on the game of football he/she watches. Maybe they think it’s similar to Sunday football or the under-6 league.🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️
You won’t “bother reading” or “discussing” the article, yet here you showing some insight and giving an opinion on the article you’ve not read😜
yet here you are showing some…
Arsenal has 1 goal in their last 61 shots. They are countering the low block, at least to some extent. Unfortunately the forwards are collective playing substandard football.
*collectively
We forget Jesus has spent most of his professional career as a winger at city. He came to us because we were going to give him the forward spot. It may be time to accept Jesus is more efficient from the wing. We do need a striker or we need give Eddie the opportunity to nail it down. Jesus could operate in Havertz role as a shadow striker.
Our biggest problem is we spend way to much time going sideways. Our attacks should be quick pinpoint aggressive direct. At minute we trying walk ball into the net