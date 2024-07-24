Arsenal don’t need a superstar signing to win the title – We simply need squad depth and luck

If you ask any Gooner about their expectations for Arsenal next season, they will almost certainly say they want to win the league.

Arsenal has been so close to winning the league the last two seasons, but things just haven’t worked out. The lack of depth is what harmed their title prospects in 2022/23; the Saliba (and even Tomiyasu) injury truly exposed us, causing us to lose by a 5-point margin in a title race in which we had an 11-point lead.

Last season, 2023–24, we were fortunate in terms of injuries, but our sloppiness and poor goal-scoring record, particularly in December with losses to Villa, West Ham, and Fulham, cost us the extra three points that could have won us the league.

Looking ahead to the new season, Arsenal are not a “superstar” signing away from surpassing Manchester City.

We should have won the last two league crowns, but we were too short on squad depth in 2022–23 and unlucky in 2023–24 to do so. We ought to appreciate and respect what Arteta and his team have done over the last two seasons.

We’re hoping that luck will be on our side next season, as we have decent squad depth, clearly exemplified in our defensive depth.

Darren N

