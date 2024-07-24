Arsenal don’t need a superstar signing to win the title – We simply need squad depth and luck

If you ask any Gooner about their expectations for Arsenal next season, they will almost certainly say they want to win the league.
Arsenal has been so close to winning the league the last two seasons, but things just haven’t worked out. The lack of depth is what harmed their title prospects in 2022/23; the Saliba (and even Tomiyasu) injury truly exposed us, causing us to lose by a 5-point margin in a title race in which we had an 11-point lead.
Last season, 2023–24, we were fortunate in terms of injuries, but our sloppiness and poor goal-scoring record, particularly in December with losses to Villa, West Ham, and Fulham, cost us the extra three points that could have won us the league.
Looking ahead to the new season, Arsenal are not a “superstar” signing away from surpassing Manchester City.
We should have won the last two league crowns, but we were too short on squad depth in 2022–23 and unlucky in 2023–24 to do so. We ought to appreciate and respect what Arteta and his team have done over the last two seasons.
We’re hoping that luck will be on our side next season, as we have decent squad depth, clearly exemplified in our defensive depth.
Darren N
I don’t know about “Superstar”
I think we need another top quality forward, versatile midfielder, versatile LB and backup to Raya
Thou it’s nice to have an extra superstar when you need ’em, lol. You really opened a can of worms here with those debatable last 5 paragraphs. Great journalism!
29 players signed since the phantom phases started 5 years ago and yet we still lack depth.
Why?
It doesn’t take intelligence to know most of those signed have been mediocre.
We need a top striker. We cannot depend on Havertz unless the target is finishing 4th and early exit in Cup competitions as per the new norm.
FYI.. new norm.is finishing 2nd last two season. ?
You had to mention it when he consciously and with full intent excluded it in his comments. You ruined his game here.
And you pretend you didn’t read the cups exit parts.
Yes with early exit in the rest of the competitions. And we won’t be able to sustain 2nd placed by relying on Havertz and Jesus.
We lost a few crucial games in the last two seasons, because of the lack of attacking variations in the final-third and the non-existence of a consistent free-kick taker
Similar problems would likely occur again this season, unless we sign a physically-dominant CF and a free-kick specialist. We don’t have those types of players in the squad
We need to add another dimension to our forwards play after we secure and strengthen the leftback position.
We need a Drogba, Ibrahimovic type Center forward that can muscle their way through a low block defensive line and get on the end of headers at set pieces as well as hold the ball up without getting kicked to the floor. We lacked this option last year.
Either of the two Vic’s fit the Drogba strength profile in Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, others that are less strong and less aerial but are more technically prolific is Wirtz, Gimenez and Martinez with intricate play.
All players mentioned are world class, consistent and can get Arsenal 20 goals a season.
1st, I’m surprised that MA has prioritized our defence in this summer over a replacement for Partey, cover for Saka and an undisputed top striker. I’m annoyed at news of getting a Guehi or N. Williams when we are well covered at those department. Just watch City: they’d do a few quality signings in areas most needed. Whether you say “superstars or “squad depth signings” it mattered little. All I want is a few quality signings in areas where they are lacking. 1st I agree with the Califiori deal. Then get a DM, CF and RF that are good enough to start and after clearing dead woods, get a cover for Odegaard and let’s cover!
And please don’t mention luck here again. Halaand, Rodri, KDB and co delivered the crown for City and those guys will do it again unless we get serious!