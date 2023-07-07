Arsenal don’t need to buy a backup for Saka, Arteta just needs to rotate more

Backup for Saka? by Ben
I read an article earlier today, which surprisingly made sense, considering the source was Rio Ferdinand. In the article he claimed Arsenal still need to sign another top-class forward. His reasoning was that Bukayo Saka has not missed a single league game in 2 seasons.
That heavy workload began to show on him in the final weeks of the season, lending credibility to Rio’s statement. However, it is my assertion that Arsenal do not need another forward, Arteta just needs to learn how to use what he has better.
Squad rotation is no longer something to be sneered at. I remember when Claudio Ranieri was mockingly called the ‘Tinker Man’ during his time at Chelsea, due to his penchant for rotating his side. Oh how we laughed.
Fast-forward 20 years, and now failing to properly use your squad can you get you into all sorts of trouble. Of course, it must be said that you can’t rotate what you don’t have, but to compete at the top in 2023 you need 25 players who can all play without a noticable drop in quality.
Rio was right, but also wrong. Arsenal have all the players they need in my opinion. Mikel just needs to use them better. For example, when Saka needs rotating our of the side for a few games, he could play Trossard there, or ESR, or my choice Gabriel Jesus.
He played that position to great effect at City and would be my first choice to play RW when Saka is fatigued. It then opens up our options up front and would allow Balogun or Eddie some more game time.
This is an area of the game where Pep is light years ahead of Arteta. But if he can get it right, we could see exciting times in the future for Arsenal football club.
Ben Dungate
Sell Nketiah and Balogun. Buy another striker. Jesus can play wide if need be.
I beg to differ on Jesus, Nelson, Trossard and Smith-Rowe playing on the right wing. Willian also played RW in his prime for Chelsea, but he couldn’t reach the byline after losing his pace
It’d be better to have another left-footed attacker as Saka’s competitor. He can cut inside more effectively than the conventional RWs and can also reach the byline if required
We’ve got Marquinhos for that and Havertz or Vieira could also become the third option
It’s actually better to have a right footer. I know MA doesn’t rotate or change tactics based on opponents but have a left footed and right footed wing means you can play to different strengths and weaknesses.
Besides that a new winger is the last thing we need, we need a striker.
The right-footed RW could make a greater impact if he comes after the 60th minute in the games, when the opposition’s LB is tired
We shouldn’t repeat our mistake with Willian. When Nelson and Trossard started some games as RWs last season, they played awkwardly because they couldn’t cut inside safely
What is it that’s making some Gooners on here want Balogun out of Arsenal this summer beat my imaginations.
For, Balogun is an Arsenal player who on season long loan last season at a Ligue 1 club side scored 21 League goals. But yet he is not accorded respect as a improved top League regular goals scorer. Why?
To me, what I think and believe that Arteta and Edu still need to do in their upgradIng of the Arsenal’s team efforts this summer, after their completing of the signings of Havertz, Rice and Timber. Is to have Arsenal signed a new top rated quality left winger. Who will be a top level option to Martinelli. Because as things stand in that right wing, Martinelli is the only top level recognized RW player in the team. But this is not safe. I Know that ESR can play in the right wing position. But I think he is primarily a midfielder..
So therefore, Arteta and Edu shouldn’t allow Man City to exploit any team personnel weakness in the Arsenal’s team to advantage themselves. When the Gunners challenge the Citizens to the quadruple title wins next season to beat them at it.
It’s not always about cutting inside, it’s also about offering something different tactically.
For example, the defense trying to counter those runs from the winger they can position and adapt to that deep into the game. Switching players same tactic does what exactly? Hope they are tired?
Alternatively, a winger that crosses forces defenders to close him down on the sidelines, creating space and channels for other players runs.
To change tactically, to adjust, and force defense to change and hope to capitalize on any mistakes they make.
We don’t need cookie cutter wingers all tactical copies of each other. We need different strengths for situational tactics, something we did not do a lot last year.
That’s why a plan B striker is so important, more than another defender or winger. Jesus, Balogun, and Nketiah all the same type of striker and can’t offer the holdup play or target man in the box, like Giroud did as an example.