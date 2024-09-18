Arsenal don’t need to score lots of goals, they just need to win…

Is Arsenal’s new philosophy of playing to win rather than scoring a lot of goals the trick that’ll help them finally win the league?

I was one of the Gooners who saw Haaland score nine goals in four games and said that we’d never be able to compete with Manchester City. I’ve seen fellow Gooners criticise Gabriel Martinelli for not scoring goals, ignoring the other valuable contributions he makes to the squad.

Well After watching Arsenal win against Spurs with a game plan described as similar to that of a recently promoted team, I’m convinced Arsenal is solely interested in winning. Despite missing crucial players such as Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino, the Gunners who started all performed admirably, demonstrating that we do not rely on a few players. That incredible camaraderie is what helped our boys defend so brilliantly.

Critics will argue that Arsenal struggles to score goals in open play and only relies on set pieces. However, what else could our boys in red and white do but capitalise on their strengths? Scoring on set pieces works well for them, especially when our primary goal scorers are out. Whether it’s set pieces or open play, sometimes people forget that the ultimate goal is to win games, not just score a lot of goals.

Last season, Manchester City scored five more goals than Arsenal, but they only beat our Gunners by two points to win the title. We Gooners should understand that our Gunners’ concentration on winning rather than merely scoring is effective and could be the secret weapon to a successful title run.

Mikel Arteta didn’t forego signing a top striker last summer for nothing, now we know why.

Peter Rix

