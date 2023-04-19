Arsenal don’t need to splash out on superstriker this summer

Arteta Doesn’t Need Another Super Striker, With Gabriel Jesus and Balogun Arsenal’s Attack Is Sorted

Arteta is expected to add a striker to his team in the summer. Arteta, according to many rumours, wants a physical striker, most likely someone like Haaland. The Manchester City forward has transformed the profile of a striker that top Premier League clubs will be wanting to add to their squad; the way Haaland bullies his way to score goals with ease is just spectacular. One may argue that Arsenal would be “unbearable” if they had their own Haaland, but Arsenal icon Ian Wright disagrees. Wright believes that Arteta’s style of play does not require a Haaland-type striker who is simply skilled at tapping in goals, but rather a flexible forward who can not only score goals but also have the technical ability to link up his teammates to score goals. He says this because Arsenal has a system in place that suggests simply changing the profile of their centre forward might disrupt the team’s game.

“[Arteta’s style is that they] progress the ball from the back: Thomas Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli, Jesus—so many different ways to hurt a team,” Wright said to the Athletic.

“As much as I was really pleased to be somebody that was at the time the main goalscorer, and you do want somebody who’s scoring between 15 and 25 league goals a season.

“I believe that when you are able to spread the goals around, people can’t plan for it.

“Of course, you look at Erling Haaland. Magnificent. Amazing what he’s doing, and good luck to him.

“But would I change what we’re doing for somebody who’s scoring goals like that? I don’t know. It may mess up the equilibrium of what’s going on. I’m not sure.”

Wright’s claim makes me wonder why Arsenal needs to spend millions on another elite striker when Gabriel Jesus appears to be adequate. Flo Balogun is another striker with the attacking versatility that Jesus possesses. So, if Arsenal’s assault can be efficient while trusting Jesus and hanging on to Balogun, millions of transfer funds might be saved, which could then be used to close the Rice deal.

Sam P

