Arsenal don’t need to splash out on superstriker this summer

Arteta Doesn’t Need Another Super Striker, With Gabriel Jesus and Balogun Arsenal’s Attack Is Sorted
Arteta is expected to add a striker to his team in the summer. Arteta, according to many rumours, wants a physical striker, most likely someone like Haaland. The Manchester City forward has transformed the profile of a striker that top Premier League clubs will be wanting to add to their squad; the way Haaland bullies his way to score goals with ease is just spectacular. One may argue that Arsenal would be “unbearable” if they had their own Haaland, but Arsenal icon Ian Wright disagrees. Wright believes that Arteta’s style of play does not require a Haaland-type striker who is simply skilled at tapping in goals, but rather a flexible forward who can not only score goals but also have the technical ability to link up his teammates to score goals. He says this because Arsenal has a system in place that suggests simply changing the profile of their centre forward might disrupt the team’s game.
“[Arteta’s style is that they] progress the ball from the back: Thomas Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli, Jesus—so many different ways to hurt a team,” Wright said to the Athletic.
“As much as I was really pleased to be somebody that was at the time the main goalscorer, and you do want somebody who’s scoring between 15 and 25 league goals a season.
“I believe that when you are able to spread the goals around, people can’t plan for it.
“Of course, you look at Erling Haaland. Magnificent. Amazing what he’s doing, and good luck to him.
“But would I change what we’re doing for somebody who’s scoring goals like that? I don’t know. It may mess up the equilibrium of what’s going on. I’m not sure.”
Wright’s claim makes me wonder why Arsenal needs to spend millions on another elite striker when Gabriel Jesus appears to be adequate. Flo Balogun is another striker with the attacking versatility that Jesus possesses. So, if Arsenal’s assault can be efficient while trusting Jesus and hanging on to Balogun, millions of transfer funds might be saved, which could then be used to close the Rice deal.
Sam P
In my opinion, we need a towering CF on the bench as an alternative to the small ones
Our coaches and players ran out of attacking ideas after West Ham equalized. Their creativity seemed lacking in the final-third when the opposition put nine players near the penalty box in the last twenty minutes of the game
If we had a dominant CF to do proper hold-up play and to win aerial duels in that area, we could’ve made more chances in the last phase of the game. Jesus, Nketiah, Balogun and Trossard simply lack the physicality to do that
Can we bring back Giroud? The guy is still scoring great important goals. Man I miss him so much now. Damn all of you who mocked him.
Giroud has just extended his contract at AC Milan, but there will be some relatively affordable EPL CFs if Everton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City or Southampton get relegated
Our priority must be to add strength to our midfield where we lack physicality and pace.We are too dependent on TP and if he does not perform we struggle in that area.Many players including Rice and Caseido have been linked with us, and hopefully at least one of them will join us next season As to buying a towering CF, no thank you.I agree with the sentiments expressed by Ian Wright on this occasion, but if Arteta feels a need for new blood in the front three I would suggest dealing in Balogun and Nelson for Mitoma of Brighton who is as good as any wide player I have seen in the EPL this season.
Arsenal.Scores.Goals.
Lots of them, and without a dedicated target man type of forward. Wright is just parroting what we’ve been saying here each time one of the writers brings this done-to-death subject up. We have goals all over the pitch, with a likelihood of four players getting into double figures for the season.
Yes, include Eddie & Folorin in the squad, I’m sure they’ll contribute, but don’t switch the plan to accommodate them.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”