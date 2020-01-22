Arsenal draw against Chelsea feels as good as a win

The result against Chelsea last night was a massive one for Arsenal.
Obviously a win is better because of the points, however, in the context of the game getting a point was a remarkable achievement and for the players and most of the fans, the feeling after the game is that it was as good as a win.
Let’s get some perspective here. Chelsea is fourth, they were at home, they had a man advantage and twice they were in the lead and yet they still could not beat Arsenal.
Chelsea has been inconsistent this season but they remain an elite team in the Premier League, on their day they can beat almost any team and before the match they made it clear they were going to take their anger out on Arsenal.
You can only imagine how the Arsenal players were feeling after the red card and goal, I know I was expecting a terrible beating and I reckon that is what was going through the minds of the Chelsea players as well.
Under normal circumstances, most teams in this position would have crumbled, especially when Chelsea went 2-1 ahead but Arsenal fought to their very last breath, they literally left everything on the pitch such was their back to the wall performance.
Of course, there are issues that were evident in the game and of course, it was yet another draw but when you sit back and take on board the situation that unfolded and who the opponents were this is one of those games were a draw feels like a win.
Put it this way, I am 100% certain that the Chelsea fans felt like they lost last night, getting a point will not feel like any form of consolation to them.
17 CommentsAdd a Comment
It does not. All that matters is getting 3 points irrespective of how we play. Our league position is not looking good.
Amazing determination from the ten warriors
However, the relegation threat is still lurking, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Arsenal recruit Kurzawa in this month
Can’t see that happening if we have to pay a fee for him with Kolasinac and Saka there plus Tierney returning in March I’d rather we invested in a CB or at the very least a RB, hopefully we add this Bruno Guimareas before the window slams shut.
Don’t sweat yourself on Bruno Guimareas, Lyon already made an offer of 22million and it’s been accepted. Personal terms is all that’s left between em.
Expected to be completed next week.
You’ll start seeing it in the news later on that Lyon want him
It felt like a win to me… been on a high ever since!
To see the smiles disappear from their faces when that ball hit the back of the net was priceless…and roll on MOTD, so I can see it all over again!
Happy Sue ? 😀
Very much so, Kev! Are you? I thought we were dead and buried after the red card! And I was right about the draw 😉😝
A lot of positives to take from that game! (& not just the cashmere sweater, thought of you when I saw it 😂)
Ah Sue I could feel my face burning up when Luiz was sent off and a penalty incoming 🥴 haha so was I, I said 0-0 1-1 2-2 3-3 😂😂 these draws are driving me mad but I was very happy last night we usually lose at the bridge with 11 men so it’s positive and Martinelli what a player we have 😀 hahaha there you go the magic of cashmere 😉🤣🤣
Coco was scared all night 😂 You were indeed 👏
He is amazing isn’t he?! He comes from Sao Paulo and he plays for the Arsenal – loving that chant – just saw a clip on Twitter of it being chanted last night!!!
What a find, what a gem we have!!
😂😂👍
I noticed in the fiorentina game in July that he was a talent Sue I hate always being right 😂😂 but seriously Mustafi needs to do a Houdini and just vanish 😂 I guess you weren’t all that happy in the first half then 😂😂😂 yeah I saw that earlier Sue haha brilliant 😀 Can Wolves do it tomorrow? 🙏
Hahaha big head 😜😂
I felt sorry for Luiz, in a way, booed by the crowd, then that happened! Mustafi tried to make amends for his mistake…
So has he got a 3 match ban?
They’d bloody better, Kev.. imagine the joy if they do!
😂😂 sue after the red I just said Dan was right these is a 1-1 draw
I wasn’t sure we’d even score, even with 11, after how it had gone up until the red card… then suddenly we exploded into life!!! Glad you had a lot to cheer about, Kenya 001!! 👍👍👍
While watching the game most of the Chelsea fans after the red and 1-0 up were saying it will be a thrashing! With the Leno saves I kept on shouting we are in these game we have a chance and they did me in to be honest and boooom !!! The equalizer TBH I screamed soooo hard and you could only pity anything close to me that made sound. That includes my voice! And here comes the second Chelsea goal! Did I celebrate too soon? The Chelsea fans beside me are going crazy we’ve done you a double is the song on show… Me being me trying to shout back it ain’t over,it ain’t over.. But deep down cursing why our defense can’t hold for a little longer.Then here comes bellerin with the goodieees just crazy is an understatement of what happened next.It did feel like a win the few Chelsea fans were devastated complaining it’s a lose to them.
Brilliant, Kenya 001!!!! A very satisfying night 😁
Yeah sue it’s just I love these our club too much just that I never give up more so on a derby day.
A lot of went on in the first half was what i call default Arsenal. That first half and not just mustaffi was dire. The second half was a battle royal, digging in 10 men behind the ball, two shots, two goals. As great as the comeback was, we cant play like that and get the same result again. It was a one off game a one off result and it was another game without a win. Which ever way you look at it, we are worse off again after the dust has settled, not better off. Ive said before, these draws are not good and they are going to turn into wins or loses. Until we actually get on a consistent run of wins we dont know where we are going to end up. I hate to burst people’s bubble but we are far worse off, financially, points wise and position wise than last season. We are in a hole and last night can only be called a great result, if it actually leads to the start of something. Last night doesn’t change anything about how i feel about some of the players and the fact our manager is in his first job as a manager. I will stick by what i said last night, great performances not a great result. Arteta even came out and strangely said, we need a win, its our last chance, we didn’t get the win. Im still sat on that fence, it is wobbling a bit.