Arsenal draw against Palace enough to delay Liverpool title celebrations

Crystal Palace held Arsenal to a 2–2 draw this evening, a result that was just enough to prevent Liverpool from celebrating the Premier League title win.

Although Arsenal were basically out of the title race before kick-off, they remained determined not to assist Liverpool in any way.

This meant they needed to get a result from the match, and most of their players were expected to perform at a high level and push for a win.

Palace, with an FA Cup semi-final on the horizon, would have drawn significant confidence from a win at the Emirates.

The Gunners began brightly and had the ball in the net within three minutes, courtesy of Jakub Kiwior.

As expected, Arsenal dominated possession early on, while Palace looked to hit on the counter.

However, the visitors struck back against the run of play through Eberechi Eze, demonstrating that they too possess real quality.

Arsenal returned to controlling the game following Palace’s equaliser and managed to regain the lead before half-time.

At 2–1, Palace believed an equaliser was possible and remained resolute at the back before introducing Jean-Philippe Mateta, who netted the leveller after a costly error from William Saliba.

Palace had already begun to grow in confidence before their second goal and continued to pose a threat, but neither side was able to find a winner