Arsenal draw Barcelona in tasty Womens Champions League Group Stages

Tasty Women’s Champions League will surely rival the men’s!

This seasons Women’s Champions League will have two teams representing England and all group stages look rather tasty.

The mighty Arsenal and Chelsea are going to be representing England.

Although the men’s team are not in European football it is nice to know we have some representation in the form of our women’s side.

Arsenal after coming through two qualifying rounds rather comfortably have been placed in group C and paired against last years winners and Chelsea’s heartbreakers Barcelona, German side Hoffenheim and Danish side HB Koge who are both making their debuts in the competition.

Chelsea are in group A and will play German and DFB Pokal holders Wolfsburg for the fifth time in seven seasons, Italian side Juventus and Swiss side Servette. They will be aware of the threat of the Italian side where they will also come up against former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro and his Serie A side.

The group stage draw in full:

Group A: Chelsea (ENG), Wolfsburg (GER), Juventus (ITA), Servette (SUI)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Breidablik (ISL), Real Madrid (ESP), WFC Kharkiv (UKR)

Group C: Barcelona (ESP, holders), Arsenal (ENG), Hoffenheim (GER), HB Køge (DEN)

Group D: Bayern München (GER), Lyon (FRA), Häcken (SWE), Benfica (POR)

The final will be played in Juventus’ Allianz Arena which will surely give extra motivation to Montemurro’s side to progress and do well after falling short.

All ties begin in October and there is no doubt that for the women they are going to be tough ties, but they can surely get off to the best possible start if they maintain their fitness levels and winning run of form. Who knows they may reach the final but first they have to get out of the group stages and beat the holders Barcelona!

Shenel Osman