Arsenal draw Leicester in FA Cup (If we beat Forest)

It always seems a bit strange to me when they do the draw for the next round of any competition before all the ties have even be played, so it was weird for me to see the Fourth Round of the FA Cup drawn before our game against Nottingham Forest has even kicked off.

Obviously there will still be lots of big teams still in the hat at this early stage, with Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing easily, but there are still many little teams that we could be drawn against, like Cambridge, who deserve another big draw after beating Newcastle.

A loca derby is always a good draw, especially if its a smaller team like Wimbledon, Orient or Tottenham (lol), but my favourite one would be a home game against Borehamwood, who are like our local partners in the Non-League divisions.

But who have we drawn after all that?

Leicester! The winners last season. Oooops!