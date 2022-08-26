Arsenal draw PSV in Europa League (and Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich)

So it looks like it is not going to be a boring Europa League Group stage for Arsenal after all , as we have drawn quite a difficult group considering the alternatives, but at least we didn’t get Qarabag!
Arsenal were the first name out of the hat, and we were quickly paired with PSV from Holland. Although they are considered a giant team at home, they have just been knocked out of the Champions League by Rangers so they can’t be that strong this year…
Bodo/Glimt are a bit of a wild card. A friend of mine called them the “Norwegian Man City” last season, and they had some great results in Europe too. They were oly demoted to the Europa by losing in extra time to Dinamo Zagreb in the Qualifiers. Not an easy team by any stretch.
FC Zurich beat Hearts in the Qualifiers, but right now they are botton of the Swiss League without a win in five games, so should be reasonably easy…
What do you think of our draw?
Tough group
Some big name teams in there 😂
OT
If anyone fancy’s watching another football related documentary,Welcome to Wrexham is now streaming ,absolutely brilliant .
PSV and Ruud van Nistelrooy… it’ll be like old times. grrrr
There were easier teams in each pot, especially since we’ll be wanting to give squad players a chance.
Interesting to see Eintracht Frankfurt were given a Pot 1 seeding in the CL draw. That definitely makes it worth trying to win the EL no matter what happens in the PL.
It’s not sensible to prioritise the EL though since the final is after the last day of the PL, so if we’re not already qualified then it’s all-or-nothing in the EL final – and all the pressures that go with it.
PSV are prepared to lose Cody Gakpo, so they’d likely be weaker if the deal happens. I don’t think the rest are strong enough to contain Arsenal
It’s a group we will qualify comfortably with maximum points I have no doubts
12ponts and at least 15 goals.
COYG…….
If we can’t get through that lot then heaven help us!
Sue come on we will ok believe