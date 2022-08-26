Arsenal draw PSV in Europa League (and Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich)

So it looks like it is not going to be a boring Europa League Group stage for Arsenal after all , as we have drawn quite a difficult group considering the alternatives, but at least we didn’t get Qarabag!

Arsenal were the first name out of the hat, and we were quickly paired with PSV from Holland. Although they are considered a giant team at home, they have just been knocked out of the Champions League by Rangers so they can’t be that strong this year…

Bodo/Glimt are a bit of a wild card. A friend of mine called them the “Norwegian Man City” last season, and they had some great results in Europe too. They were oly demoted to the Europa by losing in extra time to Dinamo Zagreb in the Qualifiers. Not an easy team by any stretch.

FC Zurich beat Hearts in the Qualifiers, but right now they are botton of the Swiss League without a win in five games, so should be reasonably easy…

What do you think of our draw?