Arsenal get tough opponents in Champions League Group Draw (Women)

Arsenal UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw results by Michelle

The UEFA WCL draw for who will play who in the group stages of the competition has taken place in the last few minutes, and we now know which group Arsenal will be playing in!

Arsenal Women will play in Group C. Other teams in Group C are Lyon, Juventus and Zurich.

Let´s look at team performances in recent years of the competition.:

Arsenal Women have a long history of playing in the UWCL, playing in the group stages since 2000/1 but last won in 2005/6. The Gunners have reached the quarter-finals 9 times and the semi-finals 5 times over the years but have got no further than the quarter finals since 2013/14. Arsenal Women will certainly be looking to go as far as they can this time round. With the Gunners form in this years Womens Super League thus far, and Eidevall´s stamp on Arsenal´s play and tactics they could well be in for a mammoth, cup-winning year!

Lyon are one of the giants of this UWCL competition, having played regularly since 2008/9. Lyon were last year´s winners of the cup (2021-22), they reached the quarter finals the previous hear (2020-21) and they were the winners of the cup the year before that (2019-20). Lyon certainly have one of the best pedigree´s in this competition and will be favourites in this group as well as to go on to win the final. Throughout the previous years they have won the cup no less than 8 times (five of those wins in the last 6 years alone!)

Juventus do not have a long history in this competition and failed to qualify for the group stages in 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21. However last year (2021/22) they reached the quarter finals alongside our Arsenal Women.

Zurich are rank outsiders in this group and could be Arsenal´s only ´easy´win though, as Jonas says, there is no such thing as an easy game in this competition. This is Zurich´s debut in the group stages of the competition.

Our prediction of the teams in Group C:

No.1 Olympique Lyonnais (France)

No.2 Arsenal AWFC (UK)

No.3 Juventus FC (Italy)

No.4 FC Zürich Frauen (Switzerland)

What are your thoughts on Group C in which Arsenal find themselves? We´d love to hear from you.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….