Arsenal draw up a three-man shortlist as Ivan Toney’s alternative

Arsenal’s search for a new striker continues as they are keen to add a new goalscorer to their squad by the next season.

The Gunners are playing brilliant football but cannot score as many goals as they need to win the league.

They have plans to sign a new high-profile striker, with many names among their list of targets.

Mikel Arteta’s side seems to have made Ivan Toney their main transfer target and would like to sign him in January.

However, there is no guarantee that Brentford will agree to this move because he is one of their key players.

If the Gunners cannot add him to their squad, a report on CBS Sports claims they have shortlisted three other strikers as alternatives.

The report suggests they could sign one of Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, or Lautaro Martinez.

These are three of the hottest attackers in Europe at the moment, and they may be interested in playing for the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have the resources to make our team unstoppable with a new world-class striker and have to splash the cash to make that happen.

Because of Toney’s Premier League experience, he might be the perfect player for us.

