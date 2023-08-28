Arsenal draw up four-man shortlist to replace Jurrien Timber

Arsenal line up four replacements for Timber

Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber had the most awful start to his Gunners career, as the young defender suffered an ACL injury that will keep him on the sidelines for a lengthy period.

The signing of the Dutchman was made to strengthen both defensive prowess and the team’s overall depth. But after scans confirmed the worst, the North London side are back to square one.

It is still to be seen whether Arsenal will dip their toes in the market again, to sign another defender this summer.

🚨👀 After injury of #Timber, #Arsenal are looking for a new centre-back. 📋 In the #AFC's list there are 4 options: one of them is Victor #Nelsson. 💰 The #Galatasaray player has a release clause of €25m. 🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/MLgO8lMEKe — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 24, 2023

A recent report has suggested that they are well on course to do that. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has confirmed that the English club will at least try to land one reinforcement.

According to Galetti, Arsenal have formed a four-man shortlist to replace Timber. Their first choice is Galatasaray’s Victor Nelsson. This deal would make sense on multiple fronts.

To start, Nelsson at 24 years old, aligns perfectly with the long-sought model the Gunners aim to establish.

Secondly, his release clause being just €25 million, landing him would not require extortionate bucks, and thus the club will comply with the rules of Financial Fair Play.

The others on the list are Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi (23 years), Torino’s Perr Schuurs (23 years) and Barcelona’s Eric Garcia (22 years).

With the London side set for a windfall of €40 million with the sale of Folarin Balogun, they will certainly be expected to make a move for one of them.

Nelsson seems to be the number one choice at the moment. But it would be naïve not to expect a different face to enter the club before the closure of the window.

Would you like to see Nelsson at the Emirates Stadium?

Writer – Yash Bisht