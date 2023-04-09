Arsenal draw with Liverpool puts pundit through an emotional rollercoaster

Arsenal fan and Talksport pundit Darren Bent went through a multitude of emotions as Mikel Arteta’s men drew 2-2 against Liverpool today.

The Gunners knew Anfield was a tough place to visit and Liverpool made life hard for them in the fixture.

Bent watched as they lost a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 in Merseyside and his reactions mirrored the rollercoaster game.

The ex-striker tweeted initially,

What a performance so far, I don't think this new system is doing Liverpool any favours especially with arsenal front 3 — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) April 9, 2023

As Liverpool tried to get back into the game in the second half, he then tweeted:

I am so nervous wow — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) April 9, 2023

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal fans went through different emotions like Bent because that game was simply mad.

However, the boys did well and we must give them credit for returning with a share of the spoils.

Even Manchester City was beaten at Anfield this season and Manchester United was humiliated.

We have more tough games to come and the boys must be prepared to make us proud no matter what happens.

It has been a great season so far and we remain in fine form.

The title is still in our hands and the boys must realise that and not allow losing a two goal lead to affect them negatively.