Arsenal draws Bayer Leverkusen and could meet Spurs in Champions League

Arsenal has been drawn against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16, and we expect the fans to like what has transpired.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been the best team in the UCL this term and sealed early qualification to the round of 16, which has now handed them a chance to face one of the playoff qualifiers in the next knockout round.

Arsenal were semi-finalists last season and are one of the favourites this term, with the Gunners performing well so far.

They will now face Leverkusen, who knocked out Olympiacos in the playoff round of the competition, per UEFA’s website.

Should they win the tie, they will face Sporting Club or Bodo/Glimt in the quarterfinal of the competition, offering them an easy route to the semi-final, even though no UCL team should ever be underestimated.

They would then face one of Newcastle United, Barcelona, Tottenham or Atletico Madrid in the semi-final before facing either Liverpool, Galatasaray, PSG, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Atalanta or Bayern Munich in the final.

No team is easy to face in the Champions League, but Arsenal seems to have gotten an easier route to the final than most other top teams in the competition.