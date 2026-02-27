Arsenal draws Bayer Leverkusen and could meet Spurs in Champions League

Arsenal has been drawn against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16, and we expect the fans to like what has transpired.
Mikel Arteta’s side has been the best team in the UCL this term and sealed early qualification to the round of 16, which has now handed them a chance to face one of the playoff qualifiers in the next knockout round.
Arsenal were semi-finalists last season and are one of the favourites this term, with the Gunners performing well so far.
They will now face Leverkusen, who knocked out Olympiacos in the playoff round of the competition, per UEFA’s website.
Should they win the tie, they will face Sporting Club or Bodo/Glimt in the quarterfinal of the competition, offering them an easy route to the semi-final, even though no UCL team should ever be underestimated.
They would then face one of Newcastle United, Barcelona, Tottenham or Atletico Madrid in the semi-final before facing either Liverpool, Galatasaray, PSG, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Atalanta or Bayern Munich in the final.
No team is easy to face in the Champions League, but Arsenal seems to have gotten an easier route to the final than most other top teams in the competition.
On paper, I don’t think we could have got a better draw, if we had rigged it. We can not complain at that. But I am sure some will 😂😂
Easy is not always best but we have surely been given the easiest route.
No room for complacency. For example Bodo knocked out Inter over 2 legs.
@DaJuhi
I was thinking along those same lines. Bodo is the dark horse in this competition.
NYG
They have been the dark horse. I was listening to a commentator who mentioned a point that I at least, hadn’t considered. That is being fresh as their season has either not quite started or has only just begun.
Being so far north it has been a shock to the more southerly clubs who were not used to sub zero temperatures. As the climate warms up, it shouldn’t be such a disadvantage to play them now
This is quite an easy route on paper. Let’s not underestimate any team though.
Let’s improve our performances and make it to the final this time.
@SJ
🎯
Its not easy. No underestimating anyone
First thoughts are this is looks promising… as long as in the run up to the tie(s) our first team players stay fit – then all should go well. Leverkusen won’t be pushovers but we have to show-up.
On paper not a bad draw! Having the advantage of playing every knockout game before the final could be a blessing. It’s all on us to grasp the opportunity and run with it.
An opportunity to end our long wait for the champions league.An easy route just like in 2004 when we bottled it against Chelsea in the quarter final.
Underate Bodo/glimpt at your peril.
If Arsenal takes every game as a cup final , they should be in the semi final.
Now the competition really starts and we can see our pathway, which is favorable but not to be underestimated. We can win this!
It’s a dream draw basically, but useless if we don’t get back to form in time. Knockout ties are just very different to the group matches. One step at a time for this competition