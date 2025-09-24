Arsenal draws Brighton in Carabao Cup fourth round

Arsenal have been drawn against Brighton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, setting up a testing all-Premier League encounter. The Gunners progressed to this stage following their 2-0 victory over Port Vale, a fixture that had the potential to become a difficult obstacle but ultimately ended in a straightforward win.

Despite rotating heavily for the tie against Vale, Mikel Arteta’s men displayed enough quality to secure safe passage, with their League One opponents making them work hard before eventually being undone. Credit must be given to Vale, who battled admirably and ensured Arsenal did not enjoy an entirely comfortable evening. However, the Gunner’s superiority told in the end, and they now face a much sterner challenge.

Brighton awaits Arsenal in the Next Round

Per the draw live on Sky Sports, Arsenal is one of several clubs handed a tricky assignment, with many top-flight teams drawn against each other as the competition moves into its later stages. Brighton will provide a significantly tougher test than Port Vale, not least because of the manner in which the Seagulls dispatched Barnsley 6-0 away from home in their previous round. That result underlined their attacking firepower and ability to overwhelm opponents.

Arsenal, however, will take confidence from the fact that this tie will be staged at the Emirates Stadium. Playing in front of their own supporters should give them an added advantage, and Arteta will expect his side to rise to the occasion. While rotation will once again be considered, the strength of the opposition is likely to demand a stronger starting XI compared to the one deployed against Vale.

A Competitive Carabao Cup Line-Up

The Carabao Cup draw has set the stage for several enticing matches:

Arsenal v Brighton

Grimsby Town v Brentford

Swansea City v Manchester City

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wrexham v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham

With so many Premier League sides still involved, the competition is shaping up to be highly competitive, and every fixture promises to be demanding. Arsenal will be aware that Brighton are more than capable of producing an upset, but with the depth and quality at their disposal, they will also back themselves to progress.

