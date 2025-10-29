Arsenal draws Crystal Palace in Carabao Cup quarter finals

Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware continues as they have been drawn to face Crystal Palace in the next round of the Carabao Cup following their victory over Brighton. The Gunners have been in fine form in recent weeks and now have their sights set firmly on the first trophy available this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side overcame a challenging Brighton team, who have built a reputation for exceeding expectations and testing top clubs. However, Arsenal’s discipline and quality shone through as they managed to secure the win and book their place in the next round.

Arsenal’s Ambition Grows Stronger with Each Victory

Crystal Palace earned its place in this stage of the competition by defeating Liverpool. The Eagles have performed impressively in the Carabao Cup so far and will approach the fixture with ambition and belief. Their blend of energy and organisation could make them a difficult side to face.

However, Arsenal’s squad depth provides them with a clear advantage. Arteta has been able to rotate his players effectively without a significant drop in performance levels. This has allowed his side to remain fresh and competitive across multiple competitions, and the Carabao Cup now represents a realistic opportunity for them to claim silverware early in the season.

A Step Closer to Ending Their Trophy Drought

There are only four matches standing between Arsenal and potential success in the Carabao Cup, a competition that could serve as a platform for further achievements later in the campaign. Securing this trophy would not only boost confidence but also reinforce the winning mentality that Arteta has been instilling in his players.

For now, anticipation builds as supporters look ahead to the upcoming clash with Crystal Palace. With both sides showing determination and form, the tie promises to be competitive and entertaining. Yet many believe Arsenal’s quality, momentum and tactical discipline make them the favourites to advance once again, especially after the recent victory over the Eagles in the Premier League..

Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw in full:

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Cardiff City v Chelsea

Manchester City v Brentford

Newcastle United v Fulham

