Arsenal drop further down the 2020 Money League Table (even below Tottenham)

This is the biggest indicator of just how far Arsenal have regressed under Stan Kroenke, as the latest figures from Deloitte’s Money Football League show that we have dropped down to 11th in the yearly revenue table.

Amazingly in the 2010 Money League Table, the Gunners were the 5th richest club in the World, with Chelsea in 6th and our big local rivals Tottenham right down in 15th place.

We were also second to Man United in the English table in 2010, but now we are not even in the Top Five! Despite their current woes, Man United are still the 3rd richest in the World behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, and with Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea overtaking us in England we are now the 6th biggest in the UK.

There is also little hope on the horizon of us catching up again until we manage to get back into the Champions League, and with us currently languishing in 10th in the Premier League table we can only get that back next season if somehow Mikel Arteta can inspire us to victory in the Europa League.

If you want me to bring a little positivity to the Money League Table, then it will be to tell you that our revenue has increased from 263m Euros in 2010 to 445m in the latest figures, so you could say we have been well-managed financially in that time.

But obviously not as well-managed as many other English clubs, when you consider that Tottenham’s has gone up from 132m (which was half of our revenue) to 459m in the same time, easily surpassing us and getting ahead of us as well.

These figures are not very promising at all…

