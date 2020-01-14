Arsenal drop further down the 2020 Money League Table (even below Tottenham)

This is the biggest indicator of just how far Arsenal have regressed under Stan Kroenke, as the latest figures from Deloitte’s Money Football League show that we have dropped down to 11th in the yearly revenue table.
Amazingly in the 2010 Money League Table, the Gunners were the 5th richest club in the World, with Chelsea in 6th and our big local rivals Tottenham right down in 15th place.
We were also second to Man United in the English table in 2010, but now we are not even in the Top Five! Despite their current woes, Man United are still the 3rd richest in the World behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, and with Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea overtaking us in England we are now the 6th biggest in the UK.
There is also little hope on the horizon of us catching up again until we manage to get back into the Champions League, and with us currently languishing in 10th in the Premier League table we can only get that back next season if somehow Mikel Arteta can inspire us to victory in the Europa League.
If you want me to bring a little positivity to the Money League Table, then it will be to tell you that our revenue has increased from 263m Euros in 2010 to 445m in the latest figures, so you could say we have been well-managed financially in that time.
But obviously not as well-managed as many other English clubs, when you consider that Tottenham’s has gone up from 132m (which was half of our revenue) to 459m in the same time, easily surpassing us and getting ahead of us as well.
These figures are not very promising at all…
Admin Pat
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Which just goes to show how important the twenty years of successive CL football actually was.
Once this sinks in to those who say they preferred winning a trophy and how the “lost decade” showed AW had dragged The Arsenal down, perhaps they might appreciate what the club did achieve under him….even with kronkie in charge.
As I predicted a few days ago, the “lost decade” has just started (three / four years) and these abysmal figures prove it beyond any doubt.
Instead of believing AW was bleeding the club dry, it’s time to realise he was giving it a blood transfusion for twenty years in a row.
Well said, Ken. Well said.
When Wenger won his last title in 2004 it was a two team league.
Once Chelsea arrived in 2005 Wenger never won again.
When City arrived in 2008 Arsenal started calling 4th place the Wenger trophy.
Then Poch and Klopp arrived and Leicester won a title.
Arsenal under wenger slipped to 5th and have never been back to the top 4
although Emery missed by one point last term.
Now Wolves Everton Sheff U Palace have made it a top 10.
Arsenal is euphemistically in “transition”
But where are we going and how are we going to get there?
Emery missed 4th by one point and despite making the EL final was sacked.
If Arteta fails to get top 4 or fails to win the EL should he be sacked too?
@ken1945
From an accounting point of view, it was very good (although should have been much better if we weren’t consistently devaluing our assets, e.g. approx 200 million and counting lost on Alexis, Ramsey, Ozil, not to mention all the other players we messed about with), but when do managers EVER get judged on their accounting abilities?
What have the finances got to do with defending, and having a DM? Was the money also responsible for Wenger changing his successful strategic approach for his philosophy? Going from tall, powerful, aggressive, athletic players, and counter-attacking football, to the disastrous possession based football, smaller and weaker players, with a more gentle and nice mentality. Consistently putting players in the wrong positions was a financial issue? It was sound financial planning to keep giving contract extensions and pay raises to rubbish players, and even worse, players that could barely kick a ball because of chronic injuries? If you could explain that to us all, that would be great, because I am truly baffled!
In all seriousness, of course the Emirates move, and the rise of the billionaire owners made life much harder for Wenger, but as my examples point out, many of Wenger’s biggest mistakes had absolutely NOTHING to do with money!
Kronke only cares the revenues increased, he doesn’t care about spuds. In his eyes increased revenues=success.
He isn’t in it for titles, not for Arsenal, Rams, Denver, etc…
Anyone take note Rams didn’t make playoffs? He has to make money to suport and fund their new stadium, he’s glad he has Arsenal as his piggy bank.
Turnover means little with out showing costs.
Man City and Chelsea owe billions to their owners.
Basically they are on life support from their billionaire owners.
Man U owes 500 mill to their owners.
Spurs 1 billion quid stadium is not included in their debit column.
It is listed as an “asset and an “investment”.
Liverpool is doing well because of their PL and CL success and huge overseas following.
Arsenal is doing well considering it is the only club in the league
with an owner who contributes zero to club finances.
Even more so considering there has been no CL money for 4 seasons.
The club can’t be doing too badly if 70m Pepe was purchased.
Arsenal need to participate in CL again and sell the underperforming senior players with big salaries to have more transfer budget next season
Not necessary to be in Europe.
Leicester made 80m with the sale of of one player-(Mcguire)- more than winning the CL.
Arsenal have bought Lacazette 50m Aubameyang 60m and Pepe 70m while in the Europa League.
And that on top of Wengers botched loss of 60m for Sanchez and Ramsey for 50m
means the club appears to have plenty of money with out CL football.
Besides if you make CL you almost certainly spend most of the money
on high priced transfers and paying their huge salaries
Our last foray into the CL resulted in humiliating exits in the rounds of 16.
Leicester is prospering with out any European football and won
their only title when not committed to European football.
Chelsea’s last title came when they too had no European commitments.
So top 4 under Wenger actually made it nigh impossible to win the league.
Arsenal chances of winning the league would be much improved if we are not in Europe.
Nicely put Steve, thank you for some clarity.