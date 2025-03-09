Arsenal drop more points after disappointing 1-1 draw against Man Utd

Arsenal and Manchester United shared the points in the Premier League this evening.
With Liverpool winning, Arsenal started the game determined to secure three points, and Mikel Merino fired an early warning shot at the Red Devils, but his effort went wide.
United had lost key defenders to injury, but they were well-organised in defence, allowing Arsenal to dominate possession. However, whenever the Gunners approached their goal, they were met by a wall of red shirts.
The home side recognised Arsenal as the superior team and were prepared to endure pressure as the visitors controlled possession, though they struggled to create clear-cut chances.
It was a challenging encounter for Mikel Arteta’s side, but United posed little attacking threat in the first half—until Ruben Amorim’s team unexpectedly took the lead just before the break through Bruno Fernandes.
Arsenal were stunned but began the second half strongly, with Martin Odegaard forcing a superb save from André Onana early on.
United grew in confidence, and Noussair Mazraoui had a chance to extend their lead, only for David Raya to produce an incredible save.
Five minutes later, Joshua Zirkzee tested Raya again with a powerful effort, but Arsenal responded with an equaliser, as Jurrien Timber set up Declan Rice for a well-earned goal.
Gabriel Martinelli had a golden opportunity to win the match but squandered his chance. Manchester United also came close, with Rasmus Højlund and Fernandes missing late opportunities as both teams ultimately settled for a draw.
I chose not to watch the game because I did not see us winning and assumed it would be the boring, robotic football I’ve seen from us in the past. Our season is already done so for me I’m thinking of the next one. We could possibly be wasting next season if you ask me.
15 yrs back when van Persie was there and the midfield was amazing as well, there was no defence. Now that there’s a defence and midfield there is no striker.
It seems like Arsenal management are solving a centuries old unsolved math problem
I applaud you.
Martin Odegard is over rated, Declan Rice will be our captain fantastic in my opinion.
Luckily City lost so they are still 8 points behind. Our top 4 rivals are they, Chelsea and Forest.
Lets hope they stumble as well because we will as well.
Another frustrating result to stomach, but we keep moving. PSV next, COYG!
A couple of take aways from the match .
Calafiori Is dog sh1t at LB ,personally thought he would be a good CM but pretty sure he’s just sh1t
Odegaard is overrated ,takes command of every dead ball situation (including direct free kicks )I believe he’s knocked one in in 4 years ,he’s a busted flush .
Arteta is the biggest fraud ive ever seen at this club .
Obviously just my take and I hope no one takes it personally
Can not argue with that.
Why would anyone take it personally when Arteta does not even know if their existence?
The substandard manager will give one big win and all will be forgiven.
Harry Kane is about to have a last laugh against Arsenal fans who as per tradition we keep rewarding, defending, cheering, accepting and embracing mediocrity.
Is it a wonder we get what we deserve?
Mate you know me HH ,obviously I was hoping someone would take it personally.
Same old tired excusers ,give it the best they can ,probably wake to see The good old Arteta 6,sure David will be front and centre .
Arteta is a 🤡and his worshippers are even worse 🤢
Very depressing
Those are the only words in my head right now
We should be better than last season but we aren’t
Because it is important to keep things in perspective let’s note than Martinelli was offside when he blazed over in the dying moments, so if he scored, it would be been ruled out. Raya saved the draw twice, once against Mazraoui and another double save off Fernandez’s late run from midfield. United were getting more, better chances in the game’s dying moments.
Assuming the Gunners win their game in hand, they are 12 points back, or 4 full games with nine to play. There are 4 teams within 9 points, or three games of Arsenal for second, with nine to play.
Arsenal have a six-pointer against Chelsea with Nottingham Forest playing Ipswich for the closest thing to a gimme game in the Premier League. City have a winnable game against Brighton. As a result, it is entirely possible next weekend will have Arsenal at 55, Forest at 54, and Chelsea at 52, and City with 50 with nine games to play.
That scenario, which is not unlikely, makes it much more likely that one or two of those teams, if not all three, will catch Arsenal and haul them back into the Champions’ League qualification melee.
Arsenal are starting to look like one of those nature channel gazelles where the lion has leapt onto them from behind and has its claws sunk deep. You keep hoping the poor thing will escape, but deep down, you know the camera will pan away with the Chelsea/Forest lion muzzle-deep in the Arsenal gazelle’s entrails.
Looking at the comments, I might be the least disappointed. Considering the absentees upfront and the fact that we generally struggle against low blocks which is how Man United set up, I wasn’t expecting much. There’s only so much a 17 year old, a midfielder who doesn’t have much experience at centre forward and Trossard can do against ten men standing behind the ball.
It’s a good thing Martinelli is back. As expected he looked rusty but he should improve with game time. I’m sure he’ll add another dimension to our otherwise lackluster attack. Might be an unpopular opinion but I think the draw was a fair result all things considered.
It might be unpopular but, i thought we were lucky to get a draw.
Not the best performance against a very poor utd team. I don’t think i have seen such a bad utd team since they were relegated. Our play, tactics and approach was very laboured. This season in the cups and premier league have been a hard watch. Its like they are playing in slow motion. At times, its like walking football and personally i don’t think it will ever work and i do not enjoy watching it. 2 points dropped, not one point won. But that has been our season.
The substandard manager get all the praise when we get good and big wins even though we have injuries to key players but the moment we lose (which is often in the 5 years he has been at the club) injuries becomes a factor.
He didn’t have much injuries last 4 seasons did he? Where are the trophies then?
He managed to beat the Champions 5 goals and set a European record without same key players. If he could do that why not on other games?
Because he can’t that’s why. Because he is not consistent and never will he be. The same story 5 years on its like repeating watching the same movie over and over again.
Cheers to the next two trophyless seasons until we see the back of him.
Good job Kroenkes!
“ He managed to beat the Champions 5 goals and set a European record without same key players. If he could do that why not on other games?”
Because he’s a kN0b .
We went from complete domination in the first half, although be it without any real edge, to scraping through in the end against possibly the worst Man Utd team ever in the PL. Exasperating!