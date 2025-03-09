Arsenal drop more points after disappointing 1-1 draw against Man Utd

Arsenal and Manchester United shared the points in the Premier League this evening.

With Liverpool winning, Arsenal started the game determined to secure three points, and Mikel Merino fired an early warning shot at the Red Devils, but his effort went wide.

United had lost key defenders to injury, but they were well-organised in defence, allowing Arsenal to dominate possession. However, whenever the Gunners approached their goal, they were met by a wall of red shirts.

The home side recognised Arsenal as the superior team and were prepared to endure pressure as the visitors controlled possession, though they struggled to create clear-cut chances.

It was a challenging encounter for Mikel Arteta’s side, but United posed little attacking threat in the first half—until Ruben Amorim’s team unexpectedly took the lead just before the break through Bruno Fernandes.

Arsenal were stunned but began the second half strongly, with Martin Odegaard forcing a superb save from André Onana early on.

United grew in confidence, and Noussair Mazraoui had a chance to extend their lead, only for David Raya to produce an incredible save.

Five minutes later, Joshua Zirkzee tested Raya again with a powerful effort, but Arsenal responded with an equaliser, as Jurrien Timber set up Declan Rice for a well-earned goal.

Gabriel Martinelli had a golden opportunity to win the match but squandered his chance. Manchester United also came close, with Rasmus Højlund and Fernandes missing late opportunities as both teams ultimately settled for a draw.