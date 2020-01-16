According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have dropped out of the race to sign Lille ace Boubakary Soumare, the French talent is being tipped to join Manchester United or Chelsea before the January transfer window closes.
Sky Sports add that the 20-year-old midfielder is likely to cost in excess of £40m. With the Gunners in a position to potentially benefit from a signing in the middle of the park, is it wise for us to drop out of this transfer battle?
The defensive midfielder has made 25 appearances across all competitions for Lille this season, including six for the Ligue 1 outfit in the Champions League.
Sky report that Lille managed to sign Soumare on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Les Dogues seem to have the chance to make a massive profit on the ace.
Mateo Guendouzi seems to be the gem in our midfield ranks, it seems like the possibility of having a dynamic French duo in midfield is out of the window for now.
We could be missing out on a future Les Bleus superstar by pulling out of the race for Soumare, as per Transfermarkt, the midfielder has won 35 youth caps across every level from Under-16s to Under-21s.
European clubs sign up promising teenage players for next to nothing
then on sell them to Prem Lge clubs for massive profit.
Pepe was bought by Lille for 10m in 2017 and sold to Arsenal for 70m two years later!!!
PL clubs are plain suckers.
We could have bought ten Martinellis for 70m.
Even if half prove quality we have made a huge profit.
We sold Iwobi for 40m!!!
Forget signing expensive players and develop our own youngsters also.