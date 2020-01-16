According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have dropped out of the race to sign Lille ace Boubakary Soumare, the French talent is being tipped to join Manchester United or Chelsea before the January transfer window closes.

Sky Sports add that the 20-year-old midfielder is likely to cost in excess of £40m. With the Gunners in a position to potentially benefit from a signing in the middle of the park, is it wise for us to drop out of this transfer battle?

The defensive midfielder has made 25 appearances across all competitions for Lille this season, including six for the Ligue 1 outfit in the Champions League.

Sky report that Lille managed to sign Soumare on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Les Dogues seem to have the chance to make a massive profit on the ace.