Arsenal drop points after four-minute Nketiah cameo changes the game for the worst

Leicester City stole a draw in the latter stages of the tie at the Emirates, but they can thanks the disappointing sending off of Eddie Nketiah for his role in changing the tide of the match
Arsenal started the game positively, pushing forward at speed and putting our rivals under pressure. As Leicester do however, they remained an organised unit and were initially refusing to allow us to get into their box too much.
This soon changed however, with Bukayo Saka, Lacazette and Aubameyang all moving off the ball incredibly, and our opponents really began to look under pressure.
We opened the scoring just over 20 minutes into the match, when Saka lost his man down the right-flank, before he fakes the defender into falling on his butt, before gifting Aubameyang the perfect pass to tap into open net.
After the opener, Alexandre Lacazette really began to put pressure on our peers, with his link-up play and movement causing havoc for Leicester. The Frenchman could maybe have done better with his two key chances before the break, but the main talking point after the goal came at the other end.
Kelechi Iheanacho thought he had gotten himself on the scoresheet, after Jamie Vardy peeled out to the left before putting a pinpoint cross into the Nigerian, who slotted home, only for the referee to blow up over an incident off the ball. Kelechi had collided with an Arsenal defender in the build-up, and the goal didn’t stand.
Arsenal began the second-half very much on the front foot again, putting pressure on the Foxes, but they regained the organisation and were limiting our touches in their area once more.
Mikel Arteta moved to bring on Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah with just 20 minutes left to pay, but the changes did not go to plan.
The young forward lasted only four minutes into the match when a late challenge on Leicester City’s number two, James Justin saw VAR called into play, and there was little surprise upon seeing the replays that the decision was to be a red card.
We took off our two best players thus far today, for Nketiah, only for the game to fall away at our feet.
It’s inevitable that without our key attacking outlets, and not enough options to work with Aubameyang in attack that our chances of scoring were now gone.
Naturally, with Leicester City now given the impetus to attack, and very much full of steam following the events, our team soon found themselves pegged back.
Jamie ‘I love to score against Arsenal’ Vardy gets his name on the scoresheet of course, getting his tenth Premier League goal against our side, in 10 appearances, and we now look destined to walk away wounded from the match.
I can’t tell you how many more chances the Foxes had to win the match, as I admittedly was struggling to watch the closing stages in anticipation for that losing goal coming in, but the fact that we didn’t lose didn’t fill me with any warmth.
Arsenal were the best team throughout the match until Nketiah’s silly decision to lunge in, and he will most certainly take much of the blame, although taking off both Laca n Saka for Willock and Nketiah raises its own questions…
Was Arteta looking to alter the formation with those changes? Will Nketiah come under pressure after his dismissal? Did the red card cost us the match or was our wastefulness before that more crucial in defining the result?
Patrick
Too many draws this season.(14)m8arteta should concentrate on teaching this boys how to kill games off..This game should have been put to bed in the first half..
Really are you gone question Arteta on this??
This has been our problem right under Emery, especially Lacazette who wasted too many chances this season
How do you teach a grown up, experienced 29yrs old lacca to ‘kill off games early ‘?
I gotta say it was a fair performance.
We should’ve won this game if only Lacazette stopped being Lacazette in the first half.
Man misses to many clearcut chances, too many for a striker.
I’ve always complained about him.
I’d be happy to see his back.
Swap him for Partey…
Swap Guendouzi + 30 million for Houssem Aouar
Get Depay for less than 20 million, then we’re sorted on the attacking and midfield front.
If only it could work out this way, Elon Musk would have nothing on me, I’ll fly to Mars myself.
Eddie was rash.
Still good game, let’s roast some chicken this weekend.
COYG!!
TRUST THE PROCESS, TRUST ARTETA
Roast some chicken… cremate the cockerel…. come on!!!
Eddie, I would love a spurs loss. Mourinho complaining gives me so much joy. And yes, Arteta knows what he is doing. Just needs the backing to get it done.
Beating Spurs would be good.
It’ll leave them far below the table.
Aslo I love getting one over Mourinho
2 massive points dropped…. what a very frustrating evening….sigh…..
Easy Sue😊😊… Just enjoy the mood and keep your positive spirit up
We could have killed the game in the first half. we missed some chances while their keeper made some crucial saves. Ceballos and Bellerin were picking up passes in the first half. the red card changed the game. we kept Vardy quiet for a long period of time. Nketiah will learn from this as he is still young. wished we won and we were doing alright until the red card…..
Just to show how things can change in football. from bossing the first half to the red card and to defending with a man down..
welldone boys. we could have won but we just settled for the draw.
derby is up next
It’s really disappointing to come our with a draw in the end. The boys put in a lot into this game. But I’m liking what I’m seeing for sure. Now the CL is certainly out of our reach but still some positives to take home. What do they say. Right, we move!
But arteta spoilt the game himself,he did rubbish formation
Not clinical. A game that shouldve been done in the 1st half. If our UCL chances werent dead before they 100% are now. If Arteta is going to deploy Auba as a winger, we need a new striker then. Cannot go into next season with somebody as unreliable as Lacazette still running around. He didn’t have a bad game, but man has got to score if you are our striker or you are useless. Ceballos, dont sign permantely. Cannot last the 90 minutes, can be marked out of games too easily and doesnt create chances frequently enough. Shame we couldnt get 3 points because Leicester were not very good today.
I’d have to disagree with you on Ceballos… Man was working his socks off in the first half. Important ball recoveries and tackles, I was seriously impressed. He combined so well with Xhaka defensively and offensively. No don’t say that…. 2nd best player on the pitch for me. He couldn’t really affect the attack more coz he was dropping back whenever Xhaka advances, not much he could do from deep. Still had the sight to spot Saka tho…
Now is it just me or Aubameyang seems to be
dropping in performance recently or is he just fatigued??? Especially in 2nd halves he’s just absent.
If we don’t have to participate in Europe next season, we can focus on EPL
Laca is not clinical whatsoever.
And he should work on making runs into the box too. He hardly tries to make runs off defenders shoulder.
Look at Auba and Verdy doing it. Laca does not seem to be a very instinctive goal poacher.
But he is such a grafter / hardworking player i will give him that.
Very frustrating.
When I saw the number of chances we missed in the first half, I knew we might pay for it in the second half.
I know arteta must introduce his super stars ( willock, nketiah and Nelson) before the end of the game. This time, it backfired!
While the sending off was key, i think a draw was fair on Leicester who really controlled the game better than us. Yes we had our moments in the first half and nobody really let us down but from my point of view we are not winning the battle in midfield. Its the same for me as the last few games the stand out players are Luiz, Ceballos, Tierney and Auba. There is no gripe with the result, it was fair on both teams. It is not the result we wanted or needed but we cant complain. We are competing better and we have a good shape, i just feel we are not dominating midfield and that is letting us down. I dont understand what Pepe has done wrong but im sure we will find out, if he has. It does mean people can stop talking about CL football now, its EL or bust.
I don’t think pepe had a lot of training seeing as he was away for the birth of his baby
Auba has kept us from a relegation
scrap this season but he was honestly
one of the worst players in an Arsenal
jersey tonight. Other than the tap in
he was a passenger all evening.
If MA isn’t going to let him lead the
line going forward than Arsenal need
to let him move to a true BIG club
competing for domestic and CL
trophies each year.
AUBA ISN’T AND NEVER WILL BE
A FREAKING WINGER!!
He’s not a winger. No body is asking him to be one. But his few minutes at center forward after the red card should show you he’s not a center forward either. Starting wide doesnt make you a winger. Unless you think Messi and Ronaldo are wingers, in which case, I’d agree with you. But from what I see, he’s playing the same position Ronaldo and Messi do. I’ll leave it up to you to name it.
@Joe Allysons Well said!
I definitely saw the same game as you Reggie.
Whilst we squandered chances, I do recall Martinez pulling off saves and making fancy clearances.
You mention Pepe but we have to play Spurs, Liverpool and City in the cup. Rotation during this squeeze of games makes this essential.
Yes Sue Martinez pulled off a couple of smart saves, i like him alot but i also like Leno. Thats got to be good.
I know it’s a disappointing draw but boy am I happy with this team.. The level of organization and confidence has improved tremendously. Ceballos is truly a class player… We should do all we can to keep him… Lacazette should have scored but overall he had a good game. Kolasinac and mustafi were something else to day and Martinez just fills me with so much confidence… I trust Arteta, I trust the process.
👍👍 Ceballos was awesome once more… and how good is Tierney? I love that lad!!
Ceballos Sue is carrying midfield, his vision and ability to hold onto the ball is great. The ball for the goal was spectacular. I hope we can loan him fir another year.
You can see why Arteta wants to keep hold of him, Reggie. I really hope we manage to, even if it is another loan. He’s been superb!
ceballos doesnt do it for me. I dont think he was bad today but he doesnt’ contribute enough offensively. Has trouble looking for a good ball when he doesn’t have a lot of space and so passes it back/sideways and we end up sitting deep. Think we can do better. Again, I dont think he was bad today though, I just think we can find a better, more balanced player. I appreciate that he is willing to work hard tho, but doesn’t live up to the level of Aresnal midfielders we are used to having.
He did split them for the first goal
He had a lot of space to do that. With space, he’s great. Without, he does a lot of twisting and turning that doesn’t really go anywhere. You dont get a lot of space in EPL which is why I think he’s struggled most of the season and would do much better ina different league. For a man on form, he hasn’t gone a full 90 minutes where I think he’s controlled the game. How many times has Cazorla, Ramsey, Ozil, Arteta done something like that in past seasons? I like Dani, but we’ve had midfielders much better than him and I wouldn’t pay the money Madrid wants for him.
Personally, for next season, I’d have him Xhaka and Partey in that midfied 3 . They have enough passing talent in there to be dangerous.
Our midfield needs more than one new player. This has been our worst midfield in over a decade. Need more than Partey brought in. Arteta is just working with what he has. These players have been poor performers most of the season, and the second we are not on form we’ll be asking why some of them are still here.
Personally, I’d only add Partey. Many a time, it feels like both Xhaka and Ceballos would have been better standing off a tackle and waiting to pick up the ball and move it forward. It’s all for next season though.
The problem with Cebs though, is that he sees our club as a stop-gap – if Madrid offered him a chance to return tomorrow as a sub, he’d be there like a shot.
How can MA plan for the future, with that kind of thinking? He has said (MA) that he wants to keep him, but the player has no long term interest in staying at our club – so why should we pay him and train him, so that RM can benefit from us?
Agree, Ceballos is a cool customer and has bags of ability. Proper footballer.
Sorry, agree Ronche.
Yes …I am questioning him Eddie..He’s made some improvements with the team and I believe he’ll do more next season..That’s why I’m saying he should learn to kill off games while he’s got the upper hand next season..About Lacazette..He misses his fair share of goals But You can’t score them all..can you?
Lol.. So now Arteta should be responsible for the fact that our 29 years old striker keeps squandering chances upon chances?
Have you forgotten Lacazette has wasted a lot of Chances this season right from Emery’s tenure?
How about score one at least..
Exactly my point😂😂😂
As if Lacazette is a young player just growing.
He works hard blah blah blah, his goal ratio is too poor
For all ya blaming laca for missing clear chances….was that header the clear chance or the one he made the keeper work after turning to fire a shot….tell me which of those chances he could have converted ….you make it look like they don’t have a goalie….man was busy working his socks off linking up play…. You think it’s easy doing that … holding off 3 huge centre backs of Leicester….he was doing that perfectly and bringing others into play and that wasn’t the best time to sub him off…. Arteta screwed this….if there was anybody who should be off that pitch earlier on ….it should be auba ….he has had a lot of minutes to play and he wasn’t effecting the game …man moved in middle after the red and he was just falling off those centre backs…. That’s to tell you what work laca is doing….. You can’t underestimate hold up play in the premier league….it is important coz of the big centre backs in the league…. Arteta screwed this for me….change too early for laca …. And what does willock add on the wings….I don’t understand…. His substitutions are starting to look more traditional rather than tactical….same style of sub for over three games running…..he needs to do better….and for ya all not getting what hold up play means …you can ask chealsea fans why Lampard Preferes Giroud to Abraham…..2 points dropped feels like 3….but nice game from the lads….xhaka is unbelievable with mustafi…. What a transformation….
BTW , now that you mention it, even willock held up better than Auba. Never mind though, I’m not going to point fingers. It just didn’t work.
Nobody’s defending Auba’s contributions tonight, the Issue still remains Lacazette should’ve taken his chances, that headed ball was too poor.
The second one was more frustrating, it was a straight shot to the goal keeper, I’m not sure what game you saw.
He literally took a shot straight to the middle where the goalkeeper stood.
Also what’s this point if you work hard 90 minutes and you keep squandering chances when you get them?
If we had won the game, you won’t be calling out Aubameyang even though he didn’t put in the shift.
Last game, nobody called out Saka for his performance just because he got a goal. He was a passenger in that game.
As a striker, you can’t keep squandering chances upon chances, and expect to get credit for running headlessly.
Goals win you games, that’s just it.
Blaming Arteta because he made changes and the player recklessly went ahead to get himself sent off?
Lol, you amuse me
If I had one thing to say to Nketiah right now, it would be next time better. If there’s a 1% chance that you can win a challenge, you take it. It failed this time, but don’t stop.
1,500 trees to be planted then? 😳
Sadly none Sue!..😄..Arsenal out to save the planet but the boys not taking this noble assignment serious enough..
Hopefully Sunday then, Jimmy 😜
Ten fouls, one yellow card and one red card = The Arsenal :
Fourteen fouls, no yellow card and no red cards = Leicester City:
Some things never change:
Great performance once again – chances galore from our team play – Bellerin carries on ignoring his critics – 100% commitment – five games undefeated – only two goals conceded in those games.
The only drawback? Missed chances to seal the game.
What a different scenario to the one facing us just over seven months ago… I’m looking at the positives right now, there are so many.
I was expecting to see Mike Dean on Sunday, Ken… but no, it’s Michael Oliver!
You are right, Ken, there are so many positives… pity the ref and his cards isn’t one of them 😄 No wonder Leicester are down the bottom of that table (cards) along with Liverpool!!
I’m loving Ceballos and Tierney right now 😊