Arsenal drop their interest in La Liga defender as they target cheaper alternatives

Arsenal will no longer pursue a deal for Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Nunez, as he is too expensive, according to the Daily Express.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal as the Gunners look to bolster their defence.

Mikel Arteta has made signing a quality defender a priority in the summer as his team continues to struggle at the back.

We expect the Gunners to sanction the sale of some of their defenders to make room for new additions, but Nunez would no longer be one of the expected arrivals.

The Spaniard has a release clause of £26 million on his current contract and that fee is considered too much for a player that isn’t a guaranteed starter at his present team.

Arsenal will probably have to spend less in the next transfer window and Mikel Arteta will have to be creative with any new additions that he can make.

The Spaniard has also made Dayot Upamecano a transfer target, but even the Frenchman would come at a price that Arsenal will struggle to pay.

With the total financial losses that are set to come about because of the coronavirus outbreak still unknown, Arsenal may struggle to sign new players in the summer altogether.