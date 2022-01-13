Arsenal drops a hint about youngster’s future after rejecting bid

Harry Clarke has become one of Arsenal’s highly-rated youngsters after impressing on loan at Ross County in the first half of the season.

The Gunners recalled him early and sent him back out on loan to Hibernian for the next 18 months.

That loan should ensure he develops into a top player before he returns to the club, but he could have made a permanent move away from the Gunners this month.

The Sun says after he impressed for The Staggies, Scottish champions, Rangers took an interest in him.

They asked Arsenal about a permanent sale, but the Gunners turned it down and sent him on loan to Hibs instead.

This could be a clear indication that the club expects him to become a member of their first team in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

For a club that prides itself on developing players and turning them into a hot property, we should keep Clarke.

He has shown considerable form in this campaign, and at 20, he is only just getting started.

Arsenal’s current squad is very young and Clarke could become a part of it when his present loan spell ends.