Arsenal drops interest in striker they have followed for a long time

Ivan Toney is no longer a transfer target for Arsenal after the Gunners were left unimpressed with his personality following a meeting.
There is no doubt that Toney remains one of the best strikers in the Premier League. However, it takes more than just being good on the pitch to play for Arsenal.
Other attributes are important, and we trust the club to sign only the best players all around.
