Arsenal drops interest in striker they have followed for a long time

Toney had been on Arsenal’s radar for the past few seasons, and after his impressive form in the 2022/2023 season, it seemed likely that the Gunners would make a move for him.

However, he was banned at the start of last season, and upon his return at the end of the term, he did not perform at the level expected, raising doubts about his form.

While fans might have speculated that his performance was the reason for Arsenal’s hesitation, it turns out that the decision was influenced by a different factor.

Charles Watts revealed on the Inside Arsenal podcast that the club was not satisfied with Toney’s personality during their discussions. This impression led Arsenal to shift their focus to other transfer targets.