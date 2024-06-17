Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal drops interest in striker they have followed for a long time

Ivan Toney is no longer a transfer target for Arsenal after the Gunners were left unimpressed with his personality following a meeting.

Toney had been on Arsenal’s radar for the past few seasons, and after his impressive form in the 2022/2023 season, it seemed likely that the Gunners would make a move for him.

However, he was banned at the start of last season, and upon his return at the end of the term, he did not perform at the level expected, raising doubts about his form.

While fans might have speculated that his performance was the reason for Arsenal’s hesitation, it turns out that the decision was influenced by a different factor.

Charles Watts revealed on the Inside Arsenal podcast that the club was not satisfied with Toney’s personality during their discussions. This impression led Arsenal to shift their focus to other transfer targets.

There is no doubt that Toney remains one of the best strikers in the Premier League. However, it takes more than just being good on the pitch to play for Arsenal.

Other attributes are important, and we trust the club to sign only the best players all around.

