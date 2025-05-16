David Raya has been exceptional since initially joining on loan last season. In his very first campaign with the Gunners, he won the Premier League Golden Glove, beating off competition from Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Manchester City’s Ederson in the process. He won this award despite not starting the campaign as first choice and missing six games of the league season. He played second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale before taking his shirt just a few games into the campaign, and he has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

Raya handed number 1 shirt following breakthrough season

Despite underlining his importance to the side, the Spanish shot-stopper did not wear the number 1 shirt even after Aaron Ramsdale left at the beginning of the season. Instead, he continued to wear the number 22 jersey. In the final two games of the campaign and ahead of next season, David Raya will be awarded a new squad number. He will don the number 1 shirt from now on, which is testament to his standing within the squad. This acknowledgement is well deserved and reflects his importance and long-term role in the team, according to Benjamin Kenneth.

As a result of Raya’s change, Ethan Nwaneri is now set to wear the number 22 shirt. The 17-year-old midfielder, who wore the number 53 this campaign, will receive a reduced squad number, indicating his growing presence within the first-team.

Nwaneri reflects promise with revised number

The youngster has enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Gunners. He is remarkably just a goal shy of double figures in a season few would have anticipated. Nobody would have expected him to feature 36 times this term, but absences caused mainly by injuries have allowed him to reach those numbers. In the latter part of the season, there has been a more cautious approach to his minutes, despite some subpar displays from Martin Ødegaard. This is understandable, considering the player is still only 17 years old and had made only two appearances prior to this campaign.

Regardless, the player will surely hope to feature even more prominently next season. With a new squad number and valuable experience gained, he looks set to continue progressing in the senior set-up.

