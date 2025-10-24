Arsenal duo nominated for BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year Award

Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey have been nominated for a BBC award following their impressive performances over the last year. The pair were instrumental for Renée Slegers’ side last season, contributing a fair share of the goals in all competitions. They also went on to impress for their respective nations at the Women’s European Championship 2025, facing off in the final, where reigning champions England’s Lionesses went on to win Euro 2025.

The Arsenal duo have been shortlisted for the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award. The accolade celebrates the best footballers in the women’s game over the last year. Russo and Caldentey are joined by three other contenders: Aitana Bonmatí, Hannah Hampton and Patri Guijarro.

Recognition for Arsenal’s key performers

The Arsenal duo, who were also key instrumental in Arsenal Women beating Barcelona to become the Champions of Europe, in May 2025, might feel slightly aggrieved after narrowly missing out on the Ballon d’Or, which Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí won for the third consecutive year despite her side falling short against the Arsenal pair in major competitions. Even so, the Barcelona midfielder remains one of the favourites for the BBC award.

Voting for the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year is open to the public until 31 October, with the winners to be announced on Tuesday, 25 November on the BBC World Service. The shortlist was selected by a panel of experts that included coaches, journalists and administrators.

Focus returns to club football

Russo and Caldentey both started in Arsenal Women’s most recent fixture against Benfica, a 2-0 victory that underlined their influence on the team. The pair are currently away on international duty with their respective countries, while Arsenal Women will return to action in November with an away trip to Leicester City Women on the 2nd.

Get those votes in Gooners!

Benjamin Kenneth

