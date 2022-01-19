Arsenal duo offered to Barcelona as they look to fix issues

Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are claimed to have been offered to Barcelona on a long list of options to join the club.

The Catalan giants are in a transitional period at present, having parted ways with Lionel Messi last summer, and have since decided to commit to a new manager in former star Xavi also.

Their attempts to make up for their loss of their superstar of the last decade has left Barca struggling this term, trailing Real Madrid at the head of the table by 17 points at present, occupying sixth in the La Liga table after 20 matches.

Mundo Deportivo claims that they have now been handed an extended list of strikers who are attainable, including both of Arsenal’s experienced forwards in Lacazette and Auba.

The DailyMail claims that it is a list of players offered by agents to the Catalan side, and you can completely understand why both of our duo would be considered as attainable, especially with the Frenchman currently out of contract this summer.

If we can manage to bring in a new attacker this month, which we are believed to be trying to do, it might not be an issue to lose both of our experienced pair, but I think it would be a huge risk to try and replace both of them in the same transfer window.

They would both likely be an upgrade on Barca’s current options regardless, and should we be able to bring in a striker this month, it may be best for us to try and get a deal done for Auba before the current window closes.

Partick