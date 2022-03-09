Arsenal duo on-field chemistry not seen since Bergkamp and Ljungberg

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are enjoying on-field chemistry that we haven’t seen at Arsenal in a very long time.
Both players are key elements in Mikel Arteta’s attempt to rebuild the team.
The Spanish manager has had to trust in young players after being let down by the more experienced stars.
That decision has proven to be the correct one so far, Odegaard and Saka have been key in helping the club.
Arsenal fan, David Seager, writes on Sun Sports that the chemistry between the two players reminds us of that which existed between Dennis Bergkamp and Freddie Ljungberg.
He insists the developing partnership between both players helped Arsenal to beat Watford at the weekend and it could become the most important at the club soon.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka and Odegaard are two delightful players to watch and we are lucky to have them in our team.
It has been amazing to watch them playing for the club, and this is only just the beginning.
The Gunners need to tie Saka down to a new deal soon so that there would be no chance of him leaving, which will disrupt this relationship with Odegaard.
Mikel Arteta’s not as happy as usual after Watford win
And they won’t have to face Vardy in the next game.
god forbid some perspective might enter the equation
Their chemistry and involvement is why I want to see them both in midfield playing either side of Partey. Saka is as good a tackler as xhaka, he immediately turns defence into attack and could have even more influence then he does now. Imagine that left hand side Tierney, Saka, Martinelli too die for.
By doing that the right wing is freed up and I believe Pepe or Hutchinson would be a brilliant showdown for who takes that role.
So what of Smith Rowe, well for me he can do what Lacazette does but with goals as well. Balogun I hear you say? Well he seems to me to be the effect alternative to Martinelli, coming in off the left.
Yes I want signings, but only if they are far better than what we already have like Declan Rice, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, if not then improving the bench is also an option. Players like Cedric, Xhaka, Elneny, Nketiah and Lacazette can defo be improved upon
Those two are starting to become any defence’s nightmare cos the just keep oozing class when they combine i will like to see tierney and martinelli/esr to start doing the same in the opposite flank then we will be unplayable and a total nightmare to any defence.