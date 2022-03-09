Arsenal duo on-field chemistry not seen since Bergkamp and Ljungberg

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are enjoying on-field chemistry that we haven’t seen at Arsenal in a very long time.

Both players are key elements in Mikel Arteta’s attempt to rebuild the team.

The Spanish manager has had to trust in young players after being let down by the more experienced stars.

That decision has proven to be the correct one so far, Odegaard and Saka have been key in helping the club.

Arsenal fan, David Seager, writes on Sun Sports that the chemistry between the two players reminds us of that which existed between Dennis Bergkamp and Freddie Ljungberg.

He insists the developing partnership between both players helped Arsenal to beat Watford at the weekend and it could become the most important at the club soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Odegaard are two delightful players to watch and we are lucky to have them in our team.

It has been amazing to watch them playing for the club, and this is only just the beginning.

The Gunners need to tie Saka down to a new deal soon so that there would be no chance of him leaving, which will disrupt this relationship with Odegaard.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s not as happy as usual after Watford win