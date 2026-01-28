Arsenal duo ruled out of their Champions League game

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are set to miss Arsenal’s Champions League match against Kairat tonight after failing to recover from minor fitness issues. The two defenders had been carrying small problems, and the club had hoped they would be fit in time for the fixture, but those expectations have not been met.

As a result, both players will be unavailable for what is Arsenal’s final league phase match in the competition. While the issues are not believed to be serious, the timing means the pair will sit out the game, with the club unwilling to take any unnecessary risks.

This season has been challenging for Arsenal in terms of injuries, with several key players missing matches at various points. The strain on the squad has been noticeable, but the club’s decision to strengthen during the summer has proven valuable. The additional depth has allowed Arsenal to remain competitive across competitions and maintain strong performances despite regular fitness setbacks.

Managing fitness carefully

Mikel Arteta is currently overseeing one of the strongest Arsenal sides seen in recent years, as the club continues its pursuit of the league title and other major honours. With ambitions on multiple fronts, maintaining player fitness has become a priority, particularly during a congested schedule.

Given the circumstances of the fixture, Arsenal are taking a cautious approach. Saliba and Timber have not recovered in time to contribute, and there is no intention to risk either player in a match that carries limited significance in terms of progression.

Squad depth tested again

According to the Metro, both defenders have now been ruled out completely and will play no part in the game. Arsenal’s medical staff and coaching team are keen to avoid aggravating minor problems, especially with more demanding fixtures ahead.

Even without Saliba and Timber, expectations remain high. Arsenal are widely expected to have enough quality to overcome Kairat comfortably and complete this stage of the competition with a perfect record. The depth within the squad means Arteta can rotate without significantly weakening the side, offering opportunities to other players while protecting those not fully fit.

The situation underlines Arsenal’s measured approach this season. By prioritising long term fitness over short term availability, the club aims to keep its most important players ready for the decisive moments that lie ahead.