Arsenal duo seems to have played their last match for the club

Dinos Mavropanos and Matteo Guendouzi are two of Arsenal’s impressive loanees this season, but they still don’t have a permanent future at the club.

They are both shining at Stuttgart and Olympique Marseille respectively, and their form has even attracted the attention of other European clubs.

However, Football London reports that they are not in Mikel Arteta’s plans and both players are likely to leave Arsenal permanently in the summer than to have a second chance.

The Gunners’ team is doing well at the moment, it is hard to question the judgement of Arteta, but Guendouzi and Dinos have been outstanding at their temporary clubs.

The report says Arsenal would now look to make around £12m in transfer windfall from their permanent sale.

Guendouzi spoilt his relationship with Arteta. But Dinos has never had a chance to impress the manager.

Another loanee who Arsenal fans would be eager to know about his future is William Saliba.

He is highly rated and has been in stunning form on loan at Marseille. He would hope he has impressed Arteta enough to get some chances next season.

Dinos has 4 goals from 10 matches in all competitions this season while Guendouzi has also netted 3 goals and provided 2 assists from 10 league matches.