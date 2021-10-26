Arsenal duo seems to have played their last match for the club

Dinos Mavropanos and Matteo Guendouzi are two of Arsenal’s impressive loanees this season, but they still don’t have a permanent future at the club.
They are both shining at Stuttgart and Olympique Marseille respectively, and their form has even attracted the attention of other European clubs.
However, Football London reports that they are not in Mikel Arteta’s plans and both players are likely to leave Arsenal permanently in the summer than to have a second chance.
The Gunners’ team is doing well at the moment, it is hard to question the judgement of Arteta, but Guendouzi and Dinos have been outstanding at their temporary clubs.
The report says Arsenal would now look to make around £12m in transfer windfall from their permanent sale.
Guendouzi spoilt his relationship with Arteta. But Dinos has never had a chance to impress the manager.
Another loanee who Arsenal fans would be eager to know about his future is William Saliba.
He is highly rated and has been in stunning form on loan at Marseille. He would hope he has impressed Arteta enough to get some chances next season.
Dinos has 4 goals from 10 matches in all competitions this season while Guendouzi has also netted 3 goals and provided 2 assists from 10 league matches.
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Football London are hardly a reliable source in my opinion.
Too right Declan, they are like the women’s gossip magazines making things up just to stay afloat.
While the Guendouzi situation is up for debate, I wouldnt want to lose Dinos and Saliba. A good defensive set up is the key to success for any team as it gives the attacking midfield and the forward line up to have more freedom in attack. This is a point in case of top teams like Liverpool and City who have a strong defensive line up giving the flexibility and freedom for the attackers to perform their role. We already have Gabriel and White but the addition of Dinos and Saliba will add muscle to our defence and it could also allow White to play as DM. Hope Saliba and Dinos return to Arsenal.
Well said….
Both players are in loan with options to buy,Mavros for 3.5M and according to Sven they will buy him as for Guendouzi ,he is on loan with option to buy for 10M (if he plays a minimum number of games,which he will easily do )on top of the 3M loan fee already paid by OM,so forget about both players,they are as good as gone.
I think both have an obligation to buy, not option to buy. As long as Stuttgart and OM don’t get relegated it’s an obligation to buy.
sad really, coz for Dino its only €3m and for Guendouzi its only €10m.
I agree,looking at the fees,they are pretty low.
if the particulars of their respective loan deals, as stated above, are true, which isn’t a given, these would represent two more examples of our continued asset mismanagement that has plagued this club for far too long…any organization who wants to be taken seriously must look squarely in the mirror, identify the specific reasons why things have gone sideways, then do everything within their power to rewrite these narratives…so far, under mini-Arsene, it appears as if this vitally important act of organizational self-reflection has been largely ignored
“The Gunners’ team is doing well at the moment, it is hard to question the judgement of Arteta, but Guendouzi and Dinos have been outstanding at their temporary clubs.”
Really? We are 10th! Can we be closer to 4th before we just assume Arteta is taking us in the right direction.
Unfortunately above comment is spot on. We have done a poor job maintaining value of our assets. Covid hasn’t helped, but still…… Guen and Mav will leave on the cheap and go on to be solid players.
We can’t keep all of our young talent indefinitely, hoping that future deals will be more similar to Willock deal in terms of extracting appropriate value.
Err, we are pretty close right now!
Just 3 points below 4th….
Considering how much we spent buying these players, we’re making good profit. It’s not everytime you have to make huge profits.