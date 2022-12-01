Arsenal duo set for first their first World Cup starts

Despite Arsenal’s form this term, not all their players have been starters for their national team at the ongoing Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Two of their men were called up to the Brazil national team, but Richarlison and other attackers have kept Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli on the bench in the competition so far.

Both attackers are key men for Arsenal back in the league, however, they have struggled to make an impact at the World Cup, but that could change for their final group game.

Brazil has qualified for the knockout stage of the competition after beating Serbia and Switzerland. Now they face Cameroon in their last group-stage game.

A report on Globo reveals their national team manager Tite will make several changes to his team.

He is expected to rest key men and start Martinell and Jesus in their attack against the African side.

Jesus and Martinell are two of the best attackers in England, but Brazil has an abundance of talent and they know there is always a chance they will struggle for a starting spot.

This game offers them a chance to prove their worth and ensure they can give the manager a selection headache for the knockout stages.

