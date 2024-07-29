Arsenal Dutch midfield target to decide his future this week

Arsenal is one of the clubs waiting on Xavi Simons to decide his next move as he prepares to leave PSG.

The Dutchman is available for a loan deal and has been linked with a move to the Emirates and several other top clubs.

Due to the Netherlands’ progress at Euro 2024, he has remained on holiday, but he will return soon. Fabrizio Romano says a decision on his future is nearer than ever.

Romano reveals that the former PSV attacker is expected to choose his next club this week after PSG permitted him to leave on loan again.

Arsenal will have their fingers crossed about his decision, but Romano adds that Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are currently leading the race for his signature.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Leipzig and thoroughly enjoyed his time there, but it remains unclear if he will want to change clubs and leagues.

If he decides to play in the Premier League and test himself in one of the best competitions in the world, then Arsenal could be favourites to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Simons has been one of the best attacking midfielders for some time, and including him in our squad would be a fine piece of business.

