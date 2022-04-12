Arsenal eases their injury problem by promoting more youngsters

Arsenal has been rocked by injuries to key players in this campaign and that has forced Mikel Arteta to promote more youth team players to the senior squad.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for a top-four spot and have suffered setbacks in their last two matches.

Apart from losing to Crystal Palace and Brighton, they have also lost some players to injuries in the last month.

Because they have one of the smallest squads in the league, this has affected their numbers even in training.

Football London claims Mikel Arteta has reacted to that by promoting some youngsters from the club’s academy to the first team.

It claims Mazeed Ogungbo, Charlie Patino, Miguel Azeez, Lino Sousa and Marcelo Flores have all been invited to train with the senior squad ahead of the Premier League game against Southampton at the weekend.

Among these players, Patino has played for the Gunners in the Carabao Cup this season, while Azeez spent the first half of the campaign out on loan.

They will hope to impress enough to earn a place on the bench in the fixture against the Saints.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been famed for developing young talents, and each of these players will be keen to get their break.

They will see Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe as inspirations, and this is their chance to impress the senior team coaches.

The game against Southampton is a must-win match, and there might be no room to field an inexperienced player.

