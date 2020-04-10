Arsenal edge ahead of Man Utd in race to sign France international

Arsenal has the edge over Manchester United in the race to sign Corentin Tolisso after the French international named them as his dream team to play for, reports France Football.

Tolisso has become of interest to Arsenal in recent days as it seems his time at the Allianz Arena is set to come to an end.

He was a mainstay in the German side under Niko Kovac, but the Croatian has been fired and Tolisso made just six starts under their interim manager, Hans-Dieter Flick.

Flick has now been confirmed as the club’s permanent manager until 2023 and it seems that Tolisso will have to restart his career elsewhere.

The same report further claims the Frenchman is also a target of Manchester United who are looking for more midfielders as they anticipate that they may be forced into selling Paul Pogba to Real Madrid.

However, Arsenal holds an advantage over their rivals as the midfielder claimed that Arsenal was his dream team in the Premier League.

He told France Football: “Many clubs make me dream like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and England with teams like Arsenal.

“I like the Premier League and I think I am well suited to it. It is the league that offers the most competition, it is the most open, the most hard-fought and the most spectacular.”